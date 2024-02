Hall (6-3, 235), signed with the Green & White as an undrafted free agent out of Southeastern Oklahoma State in May following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was released on Aug. 6, and after going unclaimed was reverted to the Jets injured reserve list for the 2023 season. He spent five seasons with the Savage Storm and had 77 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 8 sacks in the 2022 season.