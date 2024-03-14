Jets Re-Sign P Thomas Morstead

The Jets have re-signed punter Thomas Morstead.

Morstead (6-4, 225) signed with Jets last April for his second stint in New York after playing in 7 games for the Green & White in 2021. At 37 years old and in his 15th season in the NFL last season, the veteran kicker was as sharp as ever leading the league with 54 punts of 50-plus yards. In addition, Morstead, who led the NFL with 99 punts, was second in punts inside the 20-yard line (36) and first for inside the 5- (6) and 10-yard (14) lines. He finished 10th with a 48.8-yard gross average and 19th with a 41.8 net yard average, both franchise season records.

In the Jets' Week 8 victory against the Giants, 13-10, Morstead placed four punts inside the 20-yard line on the rain-soaked afternoon at MetLife Stadium. As a result of his performance, Morstead was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. He finished the game punting 11 times for 529 yards (48.1 avg) including three boots that were downed inside the 5-yard line.

"You can't say enough good stuff about him," special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said last season. "And I've said in here a ton, I've always had the upmost respect for Thomas and the way he approaches the game and how he is in the locker room and how he is in our room."