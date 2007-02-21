Jets Re-Sign Poteat; Release Barlow & Teague

Hank Poteat distracts Eagles WR Hank Baskett.
The New York Jets announced they have re-signed CBHank Poteat, signed S Raymond Ventrone to a Reserve/Future contract and released RB Kevan Barlow and OL Trey Teague. The announcements were made by General Manager Mike Tannenbaum.
Poteat (5-11, 195 lbs.) going into his eighth season, joined the Jets before Week Six of the 2006 season and started six games, registering 32 tackles. Poteat started his career as a third-round draft choice of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2000 after playing college football at the University of Pittsburgh.
Ventrone (5-10, 200 lbs.) started 10 games for Cologne of NFL Europa in 2006, recording 41 tackles, four forced fumbles and three recovered fumbles from his strong safety position. He spent the 2006 season on the Patriots' PUP list and the 2005 season on the Patriots' practice squad after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Villanova.