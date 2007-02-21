Jets Re-Sign Poteat; Release Barlow & Teague

Hank Poteat distracts Eagles WR Hank Baskett.





The New York Jets announced they have re-signed CBHank Poteat, signed S Raymond Ventrone to a Reserve/Future contract and released RB Kevan Barlow and OL Trey Teague. The announcements were made by General Manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Poteat (5-11, 195 lbs.) going into his eighth season, joined the Jets before Week Six of the 2006 season and started six games, registering 32 tackles. Poteat started his career as a third-round draft choice of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2000 after playing college football at the University of Pittsburgh.