Jets Re-Sign OL Jake Hanson

Hanson (6-4, 296) started the 2023 season by signing with the Jets practice squad on Nov. 6. He was elevated for games in Weeks 11 and 13 before being signed to the active roster on Dec. 9. He played in 7 games (4 starts) at right guard.

In 2020, Hanson, 26,was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round out of Oregon. He played in 11 games (1 start) at center for Green Bay over two seasons. In November 2022, he was placed on Injured Reserve and then waived by the Packers in August 2023. For Oregon, he was a two-time second-team All-Pac 12 center, and allowed 2 sacks and 4 QB hits as a senior in 2019.