Jets Re-Sign Kicker Greg Zuerlein

The Jets have re-signed K Greg Zuerlein.

Zuerlein (6-0, 187) signed with the Jets in March 2022 and then re-signed with the Green & White in March 2023. Last season, he appeared in 16 games, made 92.1% of his field-goal attempts(35 of 38) and converted on 5 of 6 kicks from 50-plus yards. He set a franchise record with 26 consecutive field goals made, tied for the league lead with 4 game-tying/game-winning FGs and was fourth in touchback percentage (90.6%).

In the Jets' Week 5 victory over the Broncos, 31-21, he converted on all five of his field-goal attempts, both extra points for a total of17 points, the fifth-most points in a game by a Jets kicker, to earn the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award.

"I have all the confidence in the world in him," special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said last season. "I mean he's proven it throughout his career that he has clutch. I think what everybody overlooks and they don't see a lot, is I don't know how many touchbacks he has, I haven't counted them, but those touchbacks result in field position that we gain, and we don't have to go down and risk, if that's what you believe in, whatever it is, the metrics in how they return and things like that, and I think that is so much of an undervalued thing that he gives you. He gives you stability in the kickoff game, stability in fields goals, and in critical situations, and I think he's done a fantastic job."