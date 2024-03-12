 Skip to main content
Jets Re-Sign S Chuck Clark

Former Ravens Safety Tore ACL Last June; Missed Entire 2023 Season

Mar 12, 2024 at 05:37 PM
The Jets have re-signed safety Chuck Clark, who was due to become an unrestricted free agent.

Clark (6-0, 205) tore his ACL last June and missed the all of last season, which snapped his iron-man streak of 1,248 consecutive snaps dating to Week 16 of the 2021 season. The Jets traded a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Ravens last March in exchange for Clark, who played in 17 games for Baltimore in the 2022 season, totaling 101 tackles, 4 pass defenses, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

He was drafted in the sixth round in 2017 out of Virginia Tech and had appeared in 96 games (63 starts) for the Ravens; with. 384 career tackles with 5 interceptions, 32 PDs, 5 FF and 1 FR. Clark, 28, was the Ravens' 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. He helped Baltimore finish No. 1 in the NFL in rushing defense in 2021. Clark, who will turn 29 on April 19, is versatile and has taken snaps at every position on defense over his 96 games and six seasons – safety (612 snaps), outside linebacker (133), slot cornerback (128), inside linebacker (55), edge (54), perimeter cornerback (50) and interior defensive line (15).

"I just like to play wherever," Clark said last year. "That's what I did when I was in Baltimore. I played from nickel to down linebacker, strong safety and free safety. I just have range and move around. I don't think you should limit yourself as a ballplayer any type of way."

Asked what he about the Jets defense, Clark said: "They're fast and attacking. Guys are getting to the ball and there's an emphasis on trying to turn the ball over."

The new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. Click here for the Jets free agency tracker.

