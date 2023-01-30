Jets RB Zonovan 'Bam' Knight: 'Getting Better Every Week'

After going undrafted and with limited expectations in his first professional season, RB Zonovan "Bam" Knight made 4 starts and led the Jets in rushing yards over the final 7 games.

"I thought there was pretty much going to be a small role," said a candid Knight. "But I guess I just kind of did the little stuff to get that role."

After not hearing his name called during April's 2022 NFL Draft, Knight signed with the Jets as a free agent in May. He spent training camp with Green & White before being cut on Sept. 5, then signed to the practice squad the next day.

Knight was inactive the first 11 weeks, but after fellow rookie RB Breece Hall sustained a torn ACL in a Week 7 game at Denver, and injuries began to mount in the Jets backfield, Knight took advantage of the opportunity.

Against Chicago in Week 12, Knight touched the ball 17 times and totaled 103 yards from scrimmage in the 31-10 win. One week later, he got his first pro start, and while the Jets couldn't overcome the Vikings, he racked up 118 more scrimmage yards on 20 touches.

"What I was doing kind of added up," Knight said. "They saw the potential for me to be a starting back. … I brought to the table what they were looking for upstairs. It said a lot about what they were looking for in a player"