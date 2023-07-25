Jets RB Michael Carter Said He Feels 'Amazing Coming Into This Season'

After an emotional second season in the NFL filled with ups and downs, running back Michael Carter has cleared his mind going into training camp and is primed for a big season.

"To be honest, [last season] was a long year," Carter said. "There was a lot of stuff out of my control. I do feel good about this year coming up, I was playing good ball at times last season but there were other moments I felt I could have played better. That is self-accountability. So, I feel amazing coming into this season. I see what everyone is saying, and I am grinding."

Last season, the Jets shook up the running back room around Carter drafting Breece Hall in the second round, signing Zonovan Knight as an undrafted free agent and trading for James Robison midseason after Hall went down with a season-ending injury in the Week 7 game at Denver. It all caused Carter's workload to fluctuate game-to-game. Carter, 24, ran for 402 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground and had 41 receptions for 288 yards.

Hall took a majority of the carries through the first half of the season. After Hall's injury, Knight was elevated from the practice squad and made an impact. Carter played in 16 of the 17 games and finished second on the team in rushing yards (behind Hall) and third in receptions.