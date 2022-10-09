Jets RB Breece Hall Delivers Multiple 'Home Run' Plays in Win Over Dolphins

After the Jets rolled through the Miami Dolphins, 40-17, rookie RB Breece Hall was asked postgame what he preferred -- juking defenders or running through them. His response: "I like winning football games."

He didn't have to choose Sunday. Hall juked, ran through and sprinted past defenders to a record-setting performance against Miami and helped the Green & White earn its third victory in the first five weeks.

"We were just out there balling and making plays today," Hall said. "The coaches put us in a good position to execute and make really good plays for the team and that is what we did."

Week 4's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week, Hall outdid his performance against Pittsburgh setting career highs in rushing (97 yards on 18 carries) and receiving (100 yards on 2 catches). Hall's 197 scrimmage yards broke a franchise rookie record set in 1964 by Matt Snell with 188 yards against the Houston Oilers.

"He was awesome. He's an explosive player," HC Robert Saleh said. "When he drafted him, we said we drafted him because we needed a home-run hitter on this team and he did that. He hit a couple of home runs today."

Hall hit his first 'home run' when the point total looked like a baseball score, 5-0, catching a 79-yard reception from QB Zach Wilson – the second-longest reception by an RB in franchise history. Hall ran a route up the sideline, caught an 18-yard pass and zagged 61 yards dragging defenders with him as he was tackled on the 1-yard line. Michael Carter finished the drive the next play to put the Jets up 12-0.