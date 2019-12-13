Jets-Ravens 3 Takeaways: Early Opportunity Vanishes in 42-21 Loss

What Might Have Been

Despite entering M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday night more than a 16-point underdog, the Jets were ready to battle. They fell behind, 13-0, in the first quarter, but showed resilience getting back in the game and made it competitive in the opening 30 minutes. The Green & White actually outgained the Ravens in the first half, but Baltimore was up, 21-7, at the break because the AFC's top team finished. A week after the Jets held the Dolphins without a touchdown on their six red-zone trips, Baltimore converted with TDs on all three of its chances before intermission. The Jets, whose first points came on a 4-yard scoring pass from Sam Darnold to Jamison Crowder, came away with a touchdown despite reaching the Baltimore 31, 4, 7 and 25 on their final four drives of the half.

"The things we were running were working and we were putting up positive yardage," Crowder said. "We has a few hiccups for a few of those drives. Just getting down in the red zone and not capitalizing, that's where we really kind of ourselves in the foot."

Jackson Was Dynamic as Advertised

The Ravens might have the NFL MVP and Lamar Jackson looked like it Thursday night, but Sam Darnold did some things with a MASH unit on offense that has the Jets organization feeling like it has a franchise quarterback of its own.

The Jets didn't have an answer for Jackson as he kept the defense on its heels with his arm and his feet, churning out 86 yards on the ground and 212 yards through the air. Jackson, who broke Michael Vick's single-season rushing record by a QB and also threw 5 TD passes to tie Vinny Testaverde's franchise mark of 33, had rushes of 20, 25, and 12 yards during his team's first three drives. He was efficient in the pass game, firing a pair of short TD passes, to WR Miles Boykin and TE Mark Andrews, setting up the latter with a 43-yard DPI on Neville Hewitt. Marquise (Hollywood) Brown got behind Hewitt and the Jets 'backer tackled the speedster to draw the flag.