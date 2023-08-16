Aaron Rodgers Addresses the State of the Jets' Offensive Line

The offensive line shuffle will continue Thursday as Robert Saleh told reporters that Mekhi Becton would get some work at RT with the first team. The regular-season schedule could help the Jets early in terms of the club playing four of its first six at home.

"We have to get to a level of communication in practice where we can get in a game situation and guys have the unspoken communication next to each other," Rodgers said. "Some of that stuff, if you play next to a guy forever, obviously, you don't need to say a whole lot most of the time, but we don't have that luxury. So, we got to get all the communication dialed in now because there's going to be some tough environments that we play in throughout the season where you are not going to be able to have the ability to hear everybody so they're going to have to understand playing next to each other. We have been moving tackles side-to-side, maybe some of that will start to level out a little bit. Just because we need our guys to play next to each other, obviously look at today."

Rodgers said that his level of concern for the offensive line is "pretty low" and he's trying to be consistent holding his linemen accountable with calls and adjustments. There is time before the season kicks off, but next Monday will signal three weeks out before the Jets-Bills battle concludes Kickoff Weekend.