Jets Pro Bowlers React to Invitations 

The Jets will have three representatives for the Pro Bowl in Orlando with safety Jamal Adams, kicker Jason Myers and returner Andre Roberts. All three players addressed the media today about their invitations.

"I'm proud of all three of them," head coach Todd Bowles said. "Anytime your peers vote you in something, obviously you feel proud. The guys in the league honor you because you're playing hard and they recognize your work. So, all three of them, very proud of them."

Jamal Adams

Adams said the first person he spoke to was his father, George, who played in the NFL from 1985-1991 for the Giants and Patriots.

"It's very special," Jamal said. "His career was cut short due to injury and I honestly felt like being drafted by the Jets was my calling to come here where he left off and pick up from there. He always wanted to make the Pro Bowl and do great things, but it didn't happen that way.

"I did it for my family, myself and for this team. I'm excited for it, but I'm also excited to have two teammates like Jason and Dre go down there and do the same thing I'm doing."

The 2017 No. 6 overall pick said he shed some tears after speaking with his father on the phone and referred to his nomination as "an honor" and "a dream come true." However, the Pro Bowl is just the first step for Adams, who vowed last year he'd never miss one after his rookie season.