Jets Practice Report | Zach Wilson's Confidence Is 'Unflappable'

Green & White Have Open Competition at RT; Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers Have Vet Days

Aug 10, 2022 at 06:30 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Coming off the defense's best practice in camp, the offense was strong wire-to-wire on Wednesday. Zach Wilson finished the session with a touchdown to Corey Davis in the move-the-ball period, going 30 yards in 5 plays.

"I really like the way he approaches every day," HC Robert Saleh said of Wilson. "He's unflappable in terms of not losing confidence and getting down on himself after a bad play or a bad day. He had a throw today, turned right around to Mike [LaFleur.] They had a discussion about it and kept it moving. Really like where his head is right now and really like where the entire offense is, especially in those move-the-ball periods. It seems like they're executing at a high level."

Wilson began the drive with a pair of passes to Braxton Berrios before hitting Tyler Conklin off play action. The second-year QB then connected with WR Elijah Moore on a sidearm throw over the middle that put the offense on the goal line. Davis scored on the next play.

"That's always the point of emphasis for our offense," RG Alijah Vera-Tucker said. "I feel like this year we're focusing on starting practice, starting games coming out swinging. No slow starts and I feel like we're getting better at that every day. Now it's time to just transfer it to the games."

Competition at RT
With Mekhi Becton likely done for the 2022 season, the starting right tackle job is open for the taking. The Jets have been playing Chuma Edoga and rookie Max Mitchell at RT in recent practices. Edoga, who was drafted in the third round in 2019, has started 12 games. Mitchell, a fourth-round pick out of Louisiana, is further along than Saleh initially anticipated.

"Love his play demeanor, love his mindset, love where he's at with regards to his responsibility and execution," Saleh said of Mitchell. "Obviously he has a ways to go as far as understanding pass sets and how to play in this 1-on-1 situations. Same thing with the run game. … He's learning. I promise you he's never seen ends like we have and they're all like that in the NFL. They're talented. I like where he's at."

Carl Lawson, who's periodically lined up against Edoga throughout camp, said of the USC product: "I observe a lot of film and I think Chuma is very talented. Very long arms, really quick feet and I think a lot of people on the team would tell you that as well.

Jetcetera
DE Carl Lawson and DL John Franklin-Myershad rest days and will play on Friday in the preseason opener at Philadelphia. … WR Garrett Wilson had an up-and-down day. He dropped a pair of passes, took off his gloves and caught a touchdown in the move-the-ball period that ended practice. … Kicker Greg Zuerleinmade all five of his field-goal attempts and Eddy Piñeiromade 4 of 5. … Jeff Smith had a nice catch in the side of the end zone on a pass from Joe Flacco.… LB Hamash Nasirildeen had a pass defense on a ball intended for RB Breece Hallin the red-zone period. ... Zach Wilson found the end zone with his feet in a red-zone period.

