Jets Practice Report | Zach Wilson's Confidence Is 'Unflappable'

Coming off the defense's best practice in camp, the offense was strong wire-to-wire on Wednesday. Zach Wilson finished the session with a touchdown to Corey Davis in the move-the-ball period, going 30 yards in 5 plays.

"I really like the way he approaches every day," HC Robert Saleh said of Wilson. "He's unflappable in terms of not losing confidence and getting down on himself after a bad play or a bad day. He had a throw today, turned right around to Mike [LaFleur.] They had a discussion about it and kept it moving. Really like where his head is right now and really like where the entire offense is, especially in those move-the-ball periods. It seems like they're executing at a high level."

Wilson began the drive with a pair of passes to Braxton Berrios before hitting Tyler Conklin off play action. The second-year QB then connected with WR Elijah Moore on a sidearm throw over the middle that put the offense on the goal line. Davis scored on the next play.