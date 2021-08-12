Jets Practice Report | WR Elijah Moore Sustains Quad Injury

Wilson Has Solid Day

Minus Moore's services, Zach Wilson had an efficient workout. His rapport with Corey Davis is getting better daily and the 6-3, 209-pound Davis, a red-zone terror on Wednesday, picked up where things left off. They had a long connection down the sideline in an early team period as Davis got a step on CB Bless Austin. Later, the offense moved the ball down the field and Wilson got into the end zone with a short score to Davis.

In another move-the-ball situation, Davis was on the receiving end of a long rip over the middle from Wilson. He had two grabs on a drive that moved to the 2-yard-line, but the defense held as both Austin and Michael Carter II came away with PDs.

TE Tyler Kroft said: "It was a lot of fun. We worked our way down the field and we got put into a position to score. I know we have to finish that drive the way we want to as an offense. It was good to see Zach and the rest of us get put into those situations to see how we're going to react as a unit."

The athletic Wilson, who can make plays off-script, is using the practice field to attack from the pocket.

"You get in a real game and things break down, you kind of just naturally have a feel to get out of the pocket," he said this week. "Make plays, find guys. Really, what I'm trying to train myself to do out here is not do that and how can I just kind of focus on staying in this pocket? Guys around me, going through my reads and tight windows and, naturally in a game when I get that pressure, it'll just get me out of the pocket and work some of that stuff."