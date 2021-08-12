Jets Practice Report | WR Elijah Moore Sustains Quad Injury

Elijah Moore has been one of the standout Jets performers throughout training camp. But Moore was forced to exit before team drills on Thursday after he sustained a quad injury during one-on-ones. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Moore, the 34th overall selection in last April's draft, will likely get an MRI and the team would know more details later in the afternoon.
"Whether it was nothing or something, they're always going to check and go through all those protocols to make sure they check every box," Saleh said.
Reiterating that he was an optimist, Saleh expressed confidence that the rookie receiver would take the proper approach no matter what the diagnosis.
"Whether it's little or not, he's going to attack the heck out of it and make sure he's doing everything he can to get it back to 100 percent," he said.
The Jets will have a walk-through on Friday before their preseason opener vs. the Giants, but one player set to participate in a heavier workout will be defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. The 6-3, 303-pounder, who had offseason foot surgery after racking up 7 sacks in 2020, is on schedule to participate in next week's Jets-Packers joint practices in Wisconsin.
"Really it's trying to simulate 10-15 plays, get-offs, get back to the line of scrimmage the best we can," Saleh said of Friday's exercise. "Try to push on somebody, just try to create as close to a practice environment that you would get to. It won't come close because of the amount of push, pull and all the stuff that happens, but we're doing our best to try to simulate that for him."
See the Best Photos from the Jets' Fully-Padded Practice on Thursday
In other injury news, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (pec) and WR-KR Braxton Berrios (groin) won't play vs. the Giants. Berrios is projected to return to action next week and Vera-Tucker remains day to day.
"He's getting closer," Saleh said of AVT. "It's just a matter for him, with his pec, just gaining a little bit of strength. We're not worried about him at all."
Third-year T Chuma Edoga recently had a minor procedure on his knee and is still at least a couple of weeks out from his return.
"He just finished up his surgery just to clean up some stuff," Saleh said. "So he'll be ready, I'm guessing, towards the end of training camp."
Wilson Has Solid Day
Minus Moore's services, Zach Wilson had an efficient workout. His rapport with Corey Davis is getting better daily and the 6-3, 209-pound Davis, a red-zone terror on Wednesday, picked up where things left off. They had a long connection down the sideline in an early team period as Davis got a step on CB Bless Austin. Later, the offense moved the ball down the field and Wilson got into the end zone with a short score to Davis.
In another move-the-ball situation, Davis was on the receiving end of a long rip over the middle from Wilson. He had two grabs on a drive that moved to the 2-yard-line, but the defense held as both Austin and Michael Carter II came away with PDs.
TE Tyler Kroft said: "It was a lot of fun. We worked our way down the field and we got put into a position to score. I know we have to finish that drive the way we want to as an offense. It was good to see Zach and the rest of us get put into those situations to see how we're going to react as a unit."
The athletic Wilson, who can make plays off-script, is using the practice field to attack from the pocket.
"You get in a real game and things break down, you kind of just naturally have a feel to get out of the pocket," he said this week. "Make plays, find guys. Really, what I'm trying to train myself to do out here is not do that and how can I just kind of focus on staying in this pocket? Guys around me, going through my reads and tight windows and, naturally in a game when I get that pressure, it'll just get me out of the pocket and work some of that stuff."
Wilson, who will become the Jets' first first-round QB to start in his first preseason game, is expected to get about a quarter of action against the Giants and will be in for at least two series.
Jetcetera
Camp is about to speed up now and just in time. The Jets will match up with the Giants on Saturday at MetLife Stadium, depart for Wisconsin on Tuesday and practice with the Packers on Wednesday and Thursday before their preseason game on Aug. 21. They then return home for a pair of practices with the Eagles and the preseason finale against Philly on Aug .27. Coach Robert Saleh said: "I think every NFL team is ready to see someone else. You get through all of OTAs and training camp and minicamp and all that stuff, we're sick of each other. We're sick of seeing the same defense, we're sick of seeing the same offense. They're ready to go against a different color and they're ready to go against different schemes and be challenged in a different way. It's going to be fun. I'm excited for the group."
Thursday was a padded workout and RB La'Mical Perine had five consecutive ones in one team period. … ILB Jarrad Davis and hybrid Trevon Wesco had a long tussle following a play, but no punches were thrown and cooler heads prevailed. … The Jets O-line depth has been tested and one veteran who has stepped up quite well has been Dan Feeney. He did a nice job with his technique in one-on-ones against one of the Jets' strongest players in Folorunso Fatukasi. Feeney is expected to start at LG against the Giants.
Mike White and Jeff Smith converted a short throw into a long TD as the receiver got free and outran safety help. … Kickers Matt Ammendola and Chris Naggar battled to a draw. Both were good on 3-of-4 field-goal attempts with Ammendola misfiring from 55 and Naggar failing from 47. … Rookie DT Jonathan Marshall against won a couple of battles against recent waiver claim David Moore in one-on-ones and then appeared to register a sack of James Morgan in team period. … DT Tanzel Smart got his paw on a Morgan pass at the line of scrimmage and rookie CB Jason Pinnock came down with the change. … Our final word goes to DE Carl Lawson: "I'm not bashing anything I've played before. It's kind of like being unchained, breaking the chains. That's kind of how I feel in this system. It's just being unleashed."