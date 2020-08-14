Jets Practice Report: WR Denzel Mims and RB Frank Gore Miss Friday's Workout

In the short-term, Mims will have to focus on his rehab and continue to work diligently in the classroom.

"We can help him improve, but at the end of the day when you're playing that spot, it's all about the chemistry you have with the quarterback and we're missing time," Gase said. "He's been here, he's trying to do everything right. He shows up early, he tries to make sure to do all the right things (and he's) taking care of his body. It's just a really weird step he took and got stretched out."

Gase liked the energy that was exhibited at practice but acknowledged his club has a "long way to go" and has to clean up the pre-snap penalties. But Connor McGovern, one of the seven new offensive linemen on the roster, liked how the team bounced back after a shaky beginning.

"That first team period, whether it was the ones, twos or threes, everybody had a little false start issue getting used to the cadence. But what I thought was really good was that second team period, there wasn't a single one," said McGovern. "It did kind of feel like an early spring practice, but the nice thing is if early if you're having false start penalties or whatever issue, it kind of goes that whole day. We were able to switch it after four plays, so I think everybody realizes the urgency we're under and the urgency we have to improve with and the pressure we're under to fix that little stuff. Once a game starts, that's not a little thing anymore. But I think we fixed it fast and it just shows how ready we are to knock the rust off and get ready for a game."

Injury Report

The following players did not practice: RB Kenneth Dixon (hip flexor), CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), RB Frank Gore (hamstring), DL Bronson Kaufusi (hamstring), WR Denzel Mims (hamstring) & DL Jabari Zuniga (quad)