Jets Practice Report | Which Two Young Defenders Continue to Flash?

Wednesday's practice was unlike the first five for the offense, according to QB Aaron Rodgers.

"I thought we had five practices where we improved and today was kind of a step back a little bit," Rodgers said. "Felt a little bit tired, I think, as a whole. Mentally made a lot of mistakes, so we have to clean some stuff up, but that's part of training camp."

Defensively, second-year S Tony Adams and rookie LB Zaire Barnes continued to flash.

Adams, who played in 11 games as a rookie last season, picked off Rodgers on a deep pass down the right sideline intended for WR Corey Davis. Adams patrolled center field before he broke to the boundary and kept his feet in bounds. The play, however, did not count because Rodgers got DT Al Woods to jump offside.

"The cat is coming out the bag a little bit, but Tony has an unbelievable mental makeup," HC Robert Saleh said. "Does everything we ask of him and his effort, strain communication, football IQ, all of it is pretty damn good. And he's competing. They're in a competition – him, Ashtyn [Davis], [Adrian] Amos."

Barnes, a sixth-round pick out of Western Michigan, picked off QB Tim Boyle.