Training Camp Practice Report

Jets Practice Report | Which Two Young Defenders Continue to Flash?

Aaron Rodgers Says Offense Made Mental Mistakes; HC Robert Saleh Not Concerned About O-Line

Jul 26, 2023 at 06:30 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Wednesday's practice was unlike the first five for the offense, according to QB Aaron Rodgers.

"I thought we had five practices where we improved and today was kind of a step back a little bit," Rodgers said. "Felt a little bit tired, I think, as a whole. Mentally made a lot of mistakes, so we have to clean some stuff up, but that's part of training camp."

Defensively, second-year S Tony Adams and rookie LB Zaire Barnes continued to flash.

Adams, who played in 11 games as a rookie last season, picked off Rodgers on a deep pass down the right sideline  intended for WR Corey Davis. Adams patrolled center field before he broke to the boundary and kept his feet in bounds. The play, however, did not count because Rodgers got DT Al Woods to jump offside.

"The cat is coming out the bag a little bit, but Tony has an unbelievable mental makeup," HC Robert Saleh said. "Does everything we ask of him and his effort, strain communication, football IQ, all of it is pretty damn good. And he's competing. They're in a competition – him, Ashtyn [Davis], [Adrian] Amos."

Barnes, a sixth-round pick out of Western Michigan, picked off QB Tim Boyle.

"He's doing a really nice job," Saleh said. "He's part of that third linebacker competition. There's a lot of information, still a long way for him to go. … There's a lot of different things that can happen, but I think he's going to continue to get better. Really excited about who he is and his mental makeup. He's definitely someone who we think is going to be around in this league for a long time, too."

O-Line Chemistry
The Jets offensive line was decimated by injuries last season and started nine different combinations. In the early parts of camp, the group has been rotating at tackle -- Duane Brown remains on the active/physically unable to perform list. Max Mitchell took most of his snaps at right tackle and Billy Turner at left in the first five practices. They swapped Wednesday.

Neither Rodgers nor Saleh seemed concerned about having a rotation early in training camp. Saleh believes the unit, which surrendered 42 sacks last season, will improve because of Rodgers' processing speed.

"I won't say where, but I remember I was in place where we gave up like 50 sacks one year," Saleh said. "Then it was the same O-line and a new quarterback and it was like 25. The guy just gets rid of the ball and he's so smart.

"Eighteen years in, he knows exactly where the ball needs to go and how it needs to get there, so he can help a lot."

Jetcetera
Players who did not practice (and are not on PUP) include Mekhi Becton and Allen Lazard. John Franklin-Myers (groin) was pulled from practice and could miss a couple days. … Zach Wilson, who had another good practice, found Alex Erickson crossing the field for a chunk gain with Ashtyn Davis in coverage.

Jermaine Johnson, Bryce Huff and Connor McGovern were impressive in the first OL/DL 1-on-1s of camp. … Jason Brownlee hauled in a lob from Wilson for a touchdown in the front of the end zone. Brownlee and Brandin Echols jostled for position waiting for the ball to come down until Brownlee used his body to create space to secure the catch. …TE Tyler Conklin was a big fixture for Rodgers in the move-the-ball period that simulated an end-of-half situation. The drive resulted in a field goal. … The defense won the competition period, which took place in the red zone, and the offense had to do up-downs as a result.

