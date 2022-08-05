Jets Practice Report | What Is Robert Saleh's No. 1 Rule of Training Camp?

One thing is inevitable during training camp: skirmishes.
The Jets had a couple in Friday's practice, which is fine with HC Robert Saleh, as long as the players don't break his rule.
"One rule, no punching," Saleh said. "They're going to push, they're going to shove, it's going to happen. They're sick of each other. I'm sick of hearing the same calls from the coordinators and I think everyone is sick of each other at this point in camp. We have one more week before we get to go to Philadelphia and see different humans. Rule 1 -- Protect the team, don't punch. It's a 15-yard penalty and you get ejected from the game.
FB Nick Bawden and LB Kwon Alexander got into it after Alexander tried to tackle RB Michael Carter, but his arm went around Carter's neck area. Later in practice, OT Grant Hermanns and DL Bradlee Anae were the first culprits before the sidelines emptied.
Hall Monitor
CB Bryce Hall, who's been alternating working with the first team with rookie Sauce Gardner, bookended Friday's practice. Hall intercepted QB Zach Wilson on the first pass in team periods on a deep, underthrown ball intended for Jeff Smith.
"It was funny because it was kind of a run period where I was thinking more of the run but the receiver exploded out of there, so I was in chase mode," Hall said. "Then when I was in position, I turned, looked for the ball, put my hands out and I was able to catch it. It kind of happened in a split second but I was ready for the opportunity."
Hall later ended the first-team offense's drive in the move-the-ball period covering Smith again. Wilson tried to catch the defense off guard going no huddle on third down, but Hall, who led the team with 16 pass defenses in 2021, broke up the pass.
"The receiver gave me a release to the outside," he said. "I was able to get hands on and then drive out of the break when he came back down field. It was 3rd and short so I was looking at probably something coming back down field and was just able to make a play."
Hall was one of three defenders to register an interception in Friday's session. S Will Parks picked off Joe Flacco on the sideline and made a toe-tapping grab as Flacco tried to connect with Keshunn Abram. The next play, Flacco tried to dirt the ball, but Hamsah Nasirildeen fell to the grass to scoop it.
See the Green & White on the field in full pads during week two at training camp.
Jetcetera
RT Mekhi Becton wore a brace on his right knee at practice and is "grinding through" discomfort, according to HC Robert Saleh … TE Jeremy Ruckert participated in his first practice, but Saleh said he has a long road ahead since he missed the spring sessions. … QB Zach Wilson scrambled out of a collapsing pocket and hit Garrett Wilson with a shovel pass, which he corralled it with one hand. … QB Joe Flacco hit WR Tarik Black down the sideline for a long pass. The play wouldn't have been possible without RB Breece Hall, stood up LB Kwon Alexander in pass protection. … RB Zonovan Knight ended practice with about a 50-yard rushing touchdown.