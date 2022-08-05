Jets Practice Report | What Is Robert Saleh's No. 1 Rule of Training Camp?

Hall Monitor

CB Bryce Hall, who's been alternating working with the first team with rookie Sauce Gardner, bookended Friday's practice. Hall intercepted QB Zach Wilson on the first pass in team periods on a deep, underthrown ball intended for Jeff Smith.

"It was funny because it was kind of a run period where I was thinking more of the run but the receiver exploded out of there, so I was in chase mode," Hall said. "Then when I was in position, I turned, looked for the ball, put my hands out and I was able to catch it. It kind of happened in a split second but I was ready for the opportunity."

Hall later ended the first-team offense's drive in the move-the-ball period covering Smith again. Wilson tried to catch the defense off guard going no huddle on third down, but Hall, who led the team with 16 pass defenses in 2021, broke up the pass.

"The receiver gave me a release to the outside," he said. "I was able to get hands on and then drive out of the break when he came back down field. It was 3rd and short so I was looking at probably something coming back down field and was just able to make a play."