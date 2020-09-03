Jets Practice Report: Training Camp Reaches Its End

Unusual. Unique. Unprecedented.

The New York Jets' 2020 training camp was all that and then some -- from the daily questionnaires to the COVID-19 testing tents to the GPS trackers to the black drapes in hallways to separate Tiers to the to-go lunches to the masks on the practice field to the virtual meetings. Despite a testing-irregularity scare that forced a canceled walk-through and a number of injuries at multiple positions along the way, Head Coach Adam Gase and the Green & White handled adversity well this summer

"I think everybody did a great job of rolling with the punches," Gase told reporters Thursday. "Some of these protocols, they changed [and] they evolved over camp."

With a camp roster limit set at 80, Gase elected to go the virtual meeting route to work through the unknowns of a highly contagious virus. The Jets took over a hotel, The Archer, that literally is steps away from the facility to cut down on travel times.

"I felt like it was a good set-up, we had with The Archer, being able to buy out that whole building and working from that area to where there wasn't a whole bunch of travel time there," he said. "We kind of have everything set-up for when we do start the season, our rooms are all built where we can hold a certain amount of people. That's something we had been working on for a while. When you have training camp, you have 80. Now all of a sudden you drop 11 guys off the roster and it changes to now you have fewer people and the rooms work out better. We have a better set-up when you go to 69 compared to 80."

The Green & White have to reduce the roster to 53 on Saturday and then the personnel staff will scan the waiver wire before the team is permitted to construct a 16-player practice squad. By Monday, the entire organization will shift its focus to Week 1 and the Buffalo Bills. Accountability will continue to be emphasized throughout the season as each individual will be required to follow the proper protocols outside of One Jets Drive.

"You're hoping guys do right," Gase said. "They understand the situation we're in. As a team, they know it just takes one guy, one poor decision, and all of the sudden it can affect a lot more people. There has to be trust there. We have to commit as a team to do the right things."

The Jets had a positive vibe throughout camp and Gase praised his players for their ability to stay focused on the task at hand. Veteran RB Le'Veon Bell talked Thursday about the determined approach his backfield teammate, future Hall of Famer Frank Gore, and how he helps set the tone.