Jets Practice Report: Tough Roster Decisions on the Horizon 

Thursday's practice will essentially mark the completion of the most unique training camp in Jets and NFL history. Instead of practically living in the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center from early in the morning until mid-evening, players are coming in for practice and then going to their homes or hotel rooms for virtual meetings. Veteran DL Henry Anderson has been a fan of the virtual classroom, staying engaged in meetings and using his personal space to stretch and work with the foam roller.

"You can do that a little bit easier when you have your own space and you're at home as opposed to being in a meeting room," he said. "I know I enjoy that part of it, my legs feel a lot better than they typically would at this point in training camp."

The Jets had to alter their schedule only once this summer due to COVID-19. Testing irregularities led to 10 false-positive results and a canceled walk-through, but the Jets' sole canceled practiced was a choice as the organization decided to spend four hours discussing racial inequality and using their platform to fight for social justice. On Tuesday, the NFL and NFLPA reported that 58,621 tests were administered to 8,739 players and team personnel between Aug. 21 and Aug. 29. There were four new confirmed positive tests among players and six new confirmed positives among other personnel.

"It's hard to imagine that there wouldn't be a small little outbreak here or there, but knock on wood that hasn't happened yet," Anderson said. "You have to credit the NFL for coming up with the protocols that they've been really successful so far. It's been awesome."