Jets Practice Report: Time Is the Enemy

Mims, who has yet to practice because of a hamstring ailment, continues to miss valuable time. He is often spotted at One Jets Drive with WR coach Shawn Jefferson, continuing to get mental reps while the team goes through the paces.

"Hopefully we can get him back sooner than later," Gase said. "I don't want to put a prediction on a soft-tissue injury because all it takes is he's running one day and he cuts and it doesn't feel right and it could set you back a couple of days. I don't want to jinx it."

Quarterback Sam Darnold, who ended his day with a short scoring toss to WR Jamison Crowder, was intercepted early in the session. Darnold targeted Breshad Perriman but was victimized by a great read from second-year CB Bless Austin. DB coach Dennard Wilson provided fabulous insight on the Austin takeaway when prompted by NFL Network's Kim Jones.

"They either want to push the ball into the end zone or they want to check out down to the running backs," Wilson said of the situation. "When you are in the high red zone and it's first down, you have to think double moves and you have to think about shots. Coming out [Austin] knows that he's not in a run front, so I'm going to play pass first. The second thing they did was align the tight end out at 1, which teams normally don't do, to create space. So they created space for No. 2 to run what we call the big-box fade and that's a fade from a slot receiver. Bless understood how he was about to get attacked and he understood where his post safety was and where his help was."