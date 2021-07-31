Jets Practice Report | The Roar Returns to One Jets Drive

Jetcetera

Rookie CB Jason Pinnock registered his first interception in camp, hauling down a ball that a high Mike White pass couldn't be corralled by Josh Malone. Pinnock was actually lying down when he came up with the takeaway. Saleh talked about the new techniques the corners are learning in this system. "With the DBs, the footwork is a lot different. We're much more on the line, press coverage, much more of an aggressive setup for these corners and there's a lot of things they have to learn. It all starts at the line of scrimmage with the patience and footwork. Guys like Bryce Hall, just using his length and his size to overpower receivers, we've had people in our system like Brandon Browner and Richard Sherman, it wasn't like he was the fastest guy in the world, but his length, his strength and his football IQ is what helped him become the Hall of Famer that he is. So, they're progressing." … D.J. Montgomery is stacking days together out there. It's a crowded receiver room but Montgomery continues to pop as he was on the receiving end of a long TD from James Morgan. … Rookie Hamilcar Rashed Jr. will be one to watch when the pads come on and his effort Saturday included a would-be sack and a QB pressure. … Keelan Cole bobbled a rope from Wilson along the sideline but kept his concentration and corralled the ball despite heavy disruption from rookie CB Isaiah Dunn. Today's final word goes to Mekhi Becton, who said of Wilson's highlight-reel pass to Moore, "I loved it, I loved it. I was just thinking to myself, 'If we can give him time, and he can make those like that, we're going to win a lot of games.' "