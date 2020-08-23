Training Camp Practice Report

Jets Practice Report: Tempers Flare in 'Spirited' Session

Adam Gase Praises WR Chris Hogan; Avery Williamson, Ryan Griffin and Dan Brown Participate in Team Period Sunday

Aug 23, 2020 at 04:35 PM
by Ethan Greenberg & Eric Allen
E_SZ3_3163-preport-thumb

There are times in training camp when emotions rise and players grow tired of lining up against their teammates. That point came Sunday for the Jets as many post-play skirmishes broke out during a run period.

"For me, I always look at it as you don't want anybody getting hurt," head coach Adam Gase said. "A lot of times they're kind of scrummed up, you don't typically see a lot of punches thrown. It's pointless because you're wearing pads and helmets. You don't want anybody to hurt their hand doing something not very smart.

"I do think when it kind of got to that back half of practice, it got a little hot. Guys were getting a little irritated. Both sides had to go back, line up and refocus on what they're trying to do and execute the defensive and offensive play. As long as it doesn't happen every day, every period — occasionally things go down and we have to be smart about what's going on. It's good to see our guys have the fire they have."

Jets LB Neville Hewitt and RB Le'Veon Bell exchanged words following a Bell run, which caused tensions to initially rise. Bell broke through to the second level the ensuing play and was tackled to the ground. Guard Alex Lewis finished a downfield block on LB Blake Cashman and shoved him into Hewitt. The two inside linebackers responded and Lewis, who tried to land a couple punches, was held back by rookie T Mekhi Becton. Shortly thereafter, fellow OL Greg Van Roten tossed OLB Jordan Jenkins' helmet across the field and exchanged pleasantries with Jenkins the next play. Gase said the Jets will let the players cool off Monday and conduct a walk-through.

"Things change quick," he said. "We're really close to getting a bunch of guys back, so we feel like changing it up and going to a walk-through, then get the rest of the week before our day off. We feel like we can get a lot of things in there and get a lot of guys back out there at practice."

WR Chris Hogan received reps with the first team Sunday and reeled in a few receptions. His day included a one-handed catch following an in-cut from QB Sam Darnold in the first team period and Hogan has impressed Gase in his four practices in green and white.

"Quick study," Gase said. "He understands what we're doing. It kind of translates to the offenses he's been in the past to what we're doing. Some of the technique things are different. He figures it out quick. Obviously he's very smart. He's a competitor, man. He has toughness to him. There's something about him I really like. You can tell he's the kind of guy that just refuses to let anybody put any kind of limitations on him."

Jetcetera
Rookie OL Cameron Clark (shoulder) and TE Bronson Kaufusi (hamstring) both returned to practice. Clark was limited to work in individual drills. … Players who did not practice Sunday: RB Josh Adams (hamstring), ILB James Burgess (low back), CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), S Matthias Farley (hamstring), OL Conor McDermott (knee), WR Denzel Mims (hamstring), DL John Franklin-Myers (groin), LB Patrick Onwuasor (knee), WR Breshad Perriman (knee), CB Brian Poole (dehydration) and DL Jabari Zuniga (quad). It was the first missed practice for Perriman, but he could be back as early as tomorrow. … Onwuasor, who left practice Saturday, had an MRI that did not result in any ligament damage. … T Chuma Edoga did not finish practice because of a calf injury. … LB Avery Williamson and TEs Ryan Griffin and Dan Brown all participated in team periods for the first time in camp. … … TE Chris Herndon and Darnold, who remained patient before firing, connected for a score. … S Bradley McDougald picked off Darnold on a ball intended for WR Jeff Smith. … DL Quinnen Williams, DL Henry Anderson, S Bennett Jackson and rookie CB Javelin Guidry all got into the backfield for would-be sacks. … QB Mike White hit WR Braxton Berrios over the middle and the wideout took it down the sideline for a 50-yard catch-and-run touchdown. … Rookie S Ashtyn Davis and rookie CB Lamar Jackson broke up a pass intended for WR Jehu Chesson. … QB David Fales hit Chesson the next rep for a score on a broken play. WR Lawrence Cager came down with a jump ball from Fales in the final team period for a score. Cager continues to impress in the red area, having totaled 3 TDs the past two practices.

