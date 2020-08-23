Jets Practice Report: Tempers Flare in 'Spirited' Session

There are times in training camp when emotions rise and players grow tired of lining up against their teammates. That point came Sunday for the Jets as many post-play skirmishes broke out during a run period.

"For me, I always look at it as you don't want anybody getting hurt," head coach Adam Gase said. "A lot of times they're kind of scrummed up, you don't typically see a lot of punches thrown. It's pointless because you're wearing pads and helmets. You don't want anybody to hurt their hand doing something not very smart.

"I do think when it kind of got to that back half of practice, it got a little hot. Guys were getting a little irritated. Both sides had to go back, line up and refocus on what they're trying to do and execute the defensive and offensive play. As long as it doesn't happen every day, every period — occasionally things go down and we have to be smart about what's going on. It's good to see our guys have the fire they have."

Jets LB Neville Hewitt and RB Le'Veon Bell exchanged words following a Bell run, which caused tensions to initially rise. Bell broke through to the second level the ensuing play and was tackled to the ground. Guard Alex Lewis finished a downfield block on LB Blake Cashman and shoved him into Hewitt. The two inside linebackers responded and Lewis, who tried to land a couple punches, was held back by rookie T Mekhi Becton. Shortly thereafter, fellow OL Greg Van Roten tossed OLB Jordan Jenkins' helmet across the field and exchanged pleasantries with Jenkins the next play. Gase said the Jets will let the players cool off Monday and conduct a walk-through.