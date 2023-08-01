Jets Practice Report | Tempers Flare in Final Session Before Hall of Fame Game

Wilson to Start vs. Browns

Zach Wilson, who started 9 games last season, will start Thursday night against the Browns. Wilson has shown steady improvement throughout the offseason under the tutelage of OC Nathaniel Hackett and QB Aaron Rodgers, specifically with his timing, rhythm and confidence.

"He's been performing really well in practice, so just take it to the field and do the best you can," HC Robert Saleh said. "No expectations with stats or anything like that, but excited about the direction he's going. Excited for him to get back on the field again."

Wilson had a pair of impressive throws with zip Thursday, one over the middle to WR Alex Erickson with LB Chazz Surratt in good coverage and another to WR Malik Taylor by the sideline. The third-year pro was also the signal-caller for the catch of training camp, tossing a deep pass down the sideline that WR Jason Brownlee snatched out of the air with one hand. Brownlee landed hard on his elbow, but Saleh said the undrafted wideout seemed to be ok.