Jets Practice Report | Takeaways From Final Minicamp Session 

Jun 16, 2021 at 06:18 PM
The Jets closed out their final practice of minicamp with a hotly contested two-minute situational drill.

QB Zach Wilson connected with WR Keelan Cole twice along with TE Ryan Griffin, WR Braxton Berrios and WR Elijah Moore to lead the offense down the field, but they weren't able to finish in the end zone. Wilson's final play on the drive was a batted pass by LB Jarrad Davis that Wilson caught before he was chased down by S Lamarcus Joyner. Even though practices have been non-padded workouts, Wilson feels like the experience has been invaluable.

"You're not getting hit, but you're feeling the pass rush around you," he said. "And really as a quarterback, the mental strength is everything, how well you can process in chaos and understanding the situation and what's going on. I think we've done a good job of simulating that and I think the game is going to get even faster. The closer we get to the preseason and into the season, it's going to be faster than that."

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said of Wilson: "It's been a learning curve for him. We've thrown a ton at him. We had a plan. We go through an installation schedule, your two minute and some situational football. I thought these last two weeks have been awesome for him. He's done so many call-it periods where he doesn't have a script. He just has to hear me through that walkie talkie and make sure not only that he's calling it correctly but getting everyone else aligned."

Wilson's final day of minicamp was more of what we've seen -- some impressive throws that have showed either touch or velocity from different arm angles and some rookie teaching points.

The No. 2 overall pick started team periods with a beautiful throw to TE Tyler Kroft down the left side of the field with Joyner in coverage. He later threw a pair passes intended for WR Corey Davis that were batted down but could have been intercepted by undrafted rookie S Jordyn Peters and undrafted rookie CB Isaiah Dunn. Dunn later made a nice pass breakup on a pass from Wilson intended for rookie WR Elijah Moore.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said of Dunn: "We definitely contemplated drafting him there towards the end and were very surprised when he wasn't. We were ecstatic to get him here, especially as a UDFA. It's a guy that makes strides every day and he's making a push to not just make this team, but potentially play and contribute."

Wilson and Braxton Berrios' chemistry continued Wednesday as the rookie found the shifty receiver for a third-down conversion with rookie CB Michael Carter II in coverage. Second-year WR Denzel Mims had his most productive day this spring and had perhaps the catch of the day down the sideline on a ball from Mike White, but it was ruled he had had only one foot inbounds.

Defense Continues to Grow
The defensive line did a good job of applying pressure in practice. Carl Lawson had a would-be sack of Wilson, second-year DL Jabari Zuniga had a would-be sack on second-year QB James Morgan and Nathen Shepherd also had a pressure on Morgan. 

"Just a ton of growth," Ulbrich said. "We started with culture and then we laid down the scheme. I would be hard pressed to acknowledge one guy or another. It was a collective thing. I thought the group was extraordinarily hungry for learning and growth in every way – technique, scheme, knowledge of the game."

Summer Meeting
After practice, Wilson said he'll likely get together with skill players at some point before the start of training camp. 

"Not only are we out here looking at different coverages and looking at our footwork, routes, timing, progression, all that stuff locked up," he said. "Now you have to make the throw and these are all guys we haven't had a lot of time throwing to. I think that's needed to be able to talk through routes, what they're thinking, what things they're going to do against certain coverages and where they're going to snap things off at. Then you get a feel for how they are as a route runner, so I think that's pretty critical and we'll make sure we find some time to get together."

Advertising