Jets Practice Report | Takeaways From Final Minicamp Session 

"Not only are we out here looking at different coverages and looking at our footwork, routes, timing, progression, all that stuff locked up," he said. "Now you have to make the throw and these are all guys we haven't had a lot of time throwing to. I think that's needed to be able to talk through routes, what they're thinking, what things they're going to do against certain coverages and where they're going to snap things off at. Then you get a feel for how they are as a route runner, so I think that's pretty critical and we'll make sure we find some time to get together."