Jets Practice Report | Sauce Gardner Picks Off Aaron Rodgers to End Memorable Weekend

Jets HC Robert Saleh couldn't have scripted the end of practice any better, so he had to go off-script for one final play to decide a competition period. On that play which was snapped from the 10-yard line, Aaron Rodgers had Corey Davis open in the end zone and threw it in his direction. But Sauce Gardner, who received his degree from the University of Cincinnati on Friday, instinctively dropped off his man, intercepted the ball and decided to run it back 100+ yards.

While Rodgers and the offense had to do push-ups because they lost the period, Rodgers did his job earlier by moving the first unit into position for a Greg Zeurlein game-winning field goal. With less than a minute on the clock and the offense facing a 23-21 deficit, Rodgers converted a third-and-10 up the sideline to TE Tyler Conklin for 14 yards and followed that up with 11- and 9-yard gainers to Davis and Mecole Hardman respectively. Then Rodgers calmly spiked the ball and Z was true to form from 43 yards.

"You have to be very alert because he can get to anything he wants to," Hardman said of working with Rodgers in a two-minute situation. "There are so many plays he has with signals or whatever it may be – he can tell you what you need to do or however that goes. You just have to make sure you are on top of your toes. He can call anything, so make sure you line up correctly and then just go out there and make a play."

Zach Wilson followed Rodgers and promptly led the second unit down the field. His drive included one of Wilson's best throws this summer – a tight-window beauty to rookie WR Jason Brownlee. But with the offense in scoring range and only :03 seconds on the clock, an offensive lineman moved early and Saleh ordered a 10-second run-off.

"Really cool teachable moment," Saleh said. "The (first team) offense, they go down the field and score. The second unit gets into field goal range but on the move call, it was very subtle, but we had an offsides so 10-second run-off."

With the competition knotted, Saleh got the first units back on the field for one play. Rodgers is a maestro in the red zone but Gardner peeled off in coverage, hauled in the theft. It was a graduate-level read from Gardner even though he'd likely down the ball in the end zone in the regular season because the game ended with the pick.