Jets Practice Report | Sauce Gardner Picks Off Aaron Rodgers on Day 1 in Pads

Mitchell Making His Move

Max Mictchell, drafted to be a developmental player, was forced into the starting lineup out of the gate his rookie season. Entering Week 4, Mitchell had taken the most snaps among any rookie tackle with 232.

"Last year it was one of those deals where we had to start him cause of all the carnage we had in the offensive-line room, " HC Robert Saleh said Tuesday. "And I'm not going to pretend like there weren't some sleepless nights where we were worried about whether or not he'd be able to perform, but then he goes out there and performs. It's like 'Oh, that wasn't bad.' "

Mitchell, who started 13 games at RT for Louisiana in 2021, was drafted in the fourth round. He first went to injured reserve after sustaining a knee injury against the Steelers in Week 4. Mitchell returned from injured reserve in late November only to play in two more games before his first pro campaign was ended due to blood clots.

"He got better and better and better and unfortunately he had his ailment, but you trust a guy like him because he's going to figure it out," Saleh said. "Just pure grit and grind. As I said before, he's kind of old school in that every single play is so important to him. He's going to learn it and he's going to keep fighting no matter how bad the play is or the play before, he drops it and goes to the next one and he'll continue fighting. I love his mental makeup and who he is as an individual, and he's earned that trust by being thrust into a fire last year when we didn't think he was ready and kind of had to do it by necessity and proved that he's capable."