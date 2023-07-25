Training Camp Practice Report

Presented by

Jets Practice Report | Sauce Gardner Picks Off Aaron Rodgers on Day 1 in Pads

HC Robert Saleh on Max Mitchell: ‘He’s Kind of Old School'

Jul 25, 2023 at 06:30 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Practice-Report-2023-v2_edited-072523-sauce

Tuesday's practice included a pair of firsts – the first with pads and Aaron Rodgers' first interception in training camp, which fell into the hands of No. 1, Sauce Gardner.

"I won't get too much into detail," Robert Saleh said of the play, "but there was a little execution error from an offensive standpoint."

Rodgers' pass was intended for Jeremy Ruckert. The ball sailed over the second-year tight end and fell into the hands of the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The offense and defense went back and forth during practice, but the former pulled away for the win in the final period. Rodgers, Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler each led their units to a touchdown. Rodgers connected with WR Garrett Wilson down the sideline for a 35-yard picture-perfect score with Michael Carter II in coverage. Earlier that drive, CB D.J. Reed broke up a deep pass intended for WR Corey Davis and LB Quincy Williams and S Tony Adams were in great coverage of Mecole Hardman Jr. on another deep ball.

Undrafted free agent WR Xavier Gipson put the second-team offense in the end zone on an end-around, while fellow UDFA WR Jerome Kapp hauled in a pass, with the third team, in the corner of the end zone with Ashtyn Davis draped over him.

The defensive staff, as a result, did 20 pushups.

"The drill at the end, offense move the ball period from the 35-yard line," Saleh said. "If they score a touchdown then the defensive staff does pushups. The defensive players had to carry the pads in and vice versa. So the coaches, we still have to do pushups. I do pushups for both sides to be clear on that one."

Mitchell Making His Move
Max Mictchell, drafted to be a developmental player, was forced into the starting lineup out of the gate his rookie season. Entering Week 4, Mitchell had taken the most snaps among any rookie tackle with 232.

"Last year it was one of those deals where we had to start him cause of all the carnage we had in the offensive-line room, " HC Robert Saleh said Tuesday. "And I'm not going to pretend like there weren't some sleepless nights where we were worried about whether or not he'd be able to perform, but then he goes out there and performs. It's like 'Oh, that wasn't bad.' "

Mitchell, who started 13 games at RT for Louisiana in 2021, was drafted in the fourth round. He first went to injured reserve after sustaining a knee injury against the Steelers in Week 4. Mitchell returned from injured reserve in late November only to play in  two more games before his first pro campaign was ended due to blood clots.

"He got better and better and better and unfortunately he had his ailment, but you trust a guy like him because he's going to figure it out," Saleh said. "Just pure grit and grind. As I said before, he's kind of old school in that every single play is so important to him. He's going to learn it and he's going to keep fighting no matter how bad the play is or the play before, he drops it and goes to the next one and he'll continue fighting. I love his mental makeup and who he is as an individual, and he's earned that trust by being thrust into a fire last year when we didn't think he was ready and kind of had to do it by necessity and proved that he's capable."

Early on in camp, Mitchell has worked with the first-team offense. Veteran T Duane Brown remains on the PUP list.

Practice Gallery | Top Photos of the Jets in Full Pads at Training Camp

See the best images from the first fully padded practice of 2023 at Jets Training Camp.

072523-gallery-thumb
1 / 54
SS2_7017
2 / 54
SS2_9650
3 / 54
SS2_9423
4 / 54
SS2_9036
5 / 54
SS2_9777
6 / 54
SS2_8515
7 / 54
SS2_9281
8 / 54
SS2_8566
9 / 54
SS2_8421
10 / 54
SS2_7946
11 / 54
SS2_7322
12 / 54
SS2_7677
13 / 54
SS2_7718
14 / 54
SS2_7593
15 / 54
SS2_7565
16 / 54
SS2_7380
17 / 54
SS2_7490
18 / 54
SS2_7300
19 / 54
SS2_7208
20 / 54
SS2_7084
21 / 54
SS2_7331
22 / 54
E_SS2_8311
23 / 54
JB2_1608
24 / 54
JB2_1469
25 / 54
JB2_1678
26 / 54
JB1_0291
27 / 54
JB2_1519
28 / 54
E_SS2_0058_1
29 / 54
JB1_9744
30 / 54
JB1_9814
31 / 54
JB2_1472
32 / 54
JB2_1580
33 / 54
JB1_9928
34 / 54
JB2_1383
35 / 54
JB1_9633
36 / 54
JB1_0091
37 / 54
JB1_0176
38 / 54
E_SS2_9671
39 / 54
E_SS2_9641
40 / 54
E_SS2_9665
41 / 54
E_SS2_0099_1
42 / 54
E_SS2_9695
43 / 54
E_SS2_9658
44 / 54
E_SS2_9632
45 / 54
E_SS2_8177_1
46 / 54
E_SS2_9399_1
47 / 54
E_SS2_0049
48 / 54
E_SS2_7946
49 / 54
E_SS2_9368
50 / 54
E_SS2_0457
51 / 54
E_SS2_0301
52 / 54
E_SS2_0253
53 / 54
E_SS2_9507_1
54 / 54
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Jetcetera
Jets Hall of Fame RB Curtis Martin attended Tuesday's practice. Martin, whose 10,302 rush yards and 12,741 yards from scrimmage rank No. 1 in franchise history, spent some time watching the workout with Chairman Woody Johnson and he also caught up with Paul Hackett, the former Jets offensive coordinator who is the father of current Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett. At 50, Martin still looks as good as ever and has stayed in shape with a routine that includes boxing and yoga.

Early in practice, DT Quinnen Williams got out in space and corralled Zonovan 'Bam' Knight for a loss near the line of scrimmage after a screen. … FB Nick Bawden has been active in the pass game throughout the first week of camp. … K Greg Zuerlein made 4 of his 6 field-goal attempts. … DL Quinton Jefferson and LB Jermaine Johnson converged on a QB pressure. … While the defense has recovered a few fumbles this summer, the Sauce Gardner INT was the defense's first. The Jets had 12 INTs last season. The final word goes to HC Robert Saleh on the Aaron Rodgers: "The guy glows in the dark, so he's a pretty damn good quarterback."

Related Content

news

Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers, Offense Finish Strong in Red Zone

Garrett Wilson, Jason Brownlee Make Highlight Catches; Pads Come on Tuesday

news

Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers Puts on Show in First Public Practice

Tempers Flare at Practice; Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson Each Win Reps Against the Other

news

Jets Practice Report | Defense Bests Aaron Rodgers, Offense on Day 2

Safeties Caused Havoc on Day 2 of Training Camp

news

Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh Says, Green & White Will Embrace Expectations, Attention

RB Breece Hall Registers 23 MPH in Rehab; Tackles Will Rotate on Left and Right Sides

news

Jets Practice Report | Corey Davis Ends Camp With Exclamation Point

D.J. Reed, Bryce Hall, George Fant Don't Practice; HC Robert Saleh Says 'It's Not Over' With Denzel Mims

news

Jets-Giants Practice Report | What Did Robert Saleh Think of Thursday's Joint Session?

Garrett Wilson Impresses; Duane Brown Takes First Reps in Pads

news

Jets Practice Report | HC Robert Saleh 'Anticipating a Really Good Day' With Giants

Duane Brown, Quinnen Williams Take Team Reps; No Update on Zach Wilson

news

Jets-Falcons Practice Report | LB C.J. Mosley: 'We Set the Tone Early'

Green & White Impress in Two-Minute Situation; Micheal Clemons Leaves Practice

news

Jets-Falcons Practice Report | Green & White Offense Dazzles in First Joint Session

Sauce Gardner Nearly Has First Camp INT; Jermaine Johnson Ends Atlanta's 2-Minute Drive

news

Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Joint Practices with Falcons

Isaiah Dunn Flashes; Quinnen Williams, Duane Brown Work to the Side

news

Jets Practice Report | 'Joe Cool' Gets Hot in Red Zone

Denzel Mims Makes Terrific Catch; Duane Brown Gearing Up to Practice

Advertising