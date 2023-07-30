Jets Practice Report | Running Backs Break Free in Sunday's Open Session

With free-agent RB Dalvin Cook watching practice from the sideline on his visit, the Jets running backs sprung free early in team periods.

Zonovan Knight continues to impress as he had two chunk gains down the left sideline and showed off the afterburners. Knight and Michael Carter worked with the first two units with rookies Israel Abanikanda and Travis Dye behind them.

"Love the running back room," HC Robert Saleh said. "Four really good ones. There's some good competition already between Izzy, Michael and Bam to try to get those two and three spots. What I've actually been loving about the run game is our offensive line. They've come on strong, they've been doing really well and trying to establish a new line of scrimmage. They're playing with a lot of fight. At this moment, very pleased with where our offensive line is. It's a long way to go, but love the way they've been playing."

As for Cook, Saleh does not have an expectation on when the Pro Bowl running back would make a decision on the next chapter of his career. Cook was released recently by the Vikings and is a free agent. With or without Cook, Saleh said the Jets are expecting Breece Hall to return to practice about two weeks after Thursday's preseason game.