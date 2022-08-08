Training Camp Practice Report

Jets Practice Report | RT Mekhi Becton's Knee Is 'Stable' After Injury Monday

Corey Davis Scores in Move-the-Ball Period; Jermaine Johnson Flashes

Aug 08, 2022 at 06:30 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

training camp practice report 16x9-080822

The Jets experienced an injury scare during Monday's practice.

RT Mekhi Becton fell to the ground grabbing his right knee on the second play of team periods, the same knee that kept him off the field for 16 games last season. He limped off the field and did not return to practice.

"They only thing I got is that it's stable," HC Robert Saleh said. "Everything seems fine. We're going to get it checked for precautionary reasons. As of now, it doesn't seem like it's a big deal. Knock on wood, hopefully it stays the case."

Becton is the second offensive lineman to sustain an injury in as many practices. Conor McDermott hurt his ankle in the Green & White practice at MetLife Stadium on Saturday night, and will miss a week or two.

Chuma Edoga, who's started 12 games for the Green & White, took Becton's place at RT. Edoga then switched to left tackle when George Fant came out (pitch count).

"Chuma has all the ability in the world," Saleh said. "He's just trying to find his consistency. Being consistent in the way he approaches the game and the way he executes from play to play. … I know he's working his tail off. As he works through and tries to find his groove, he is getting a ton of reps."

Becton's injury comes on the heels of the Jets hosting Pro Bowl free agent T Duane Brown. Saleh reiterated he likes the current backup tackle situation.

"Any time you get hurt and you have to test your depth, it does become scary waters," he said. "But at the same time, that's why we put in all this work and do our best to prepare these guys to be able to take those spots. It doesn't create panic at all in my mind. A guy like Duane is a bonus."

Offense Finishes
The offense's practice was the opposite of Saturday's Green & White scrimmage. The group started slow but finished hot, scoring on both move-the-ball drives.QB Zach Wilson led his group 50 yards on eight plays, culminating in a Corey Davis 5-yard TD on third-and-goal.

"It was one of those quick slants," Davis said. "Kind of had to run through the ball, but it was a better play and better throw by Zach. … It was a good team drive. I was just able to finish it off."

Earlier in the possession, Davis converted on third-and-short to keep the drive alive with rookie Sauce Gardner in good coverage.

"I definitely want to be that guy that Zach relies on third down," he said. "Today he trusted me enough to put the ball in tight windows and I was able to come down with it. … We have a lot of dudes who are very versatile, just happy it was me today."

Practice Gallery | Top Photos from the Start of Week 3 at Jets Training Camp

See the Green & White on the field in full pads during week three at training camp.

Jetcetera
HC Robert Saleh said the that starters will play a series or two in Friday's preseason opener against the Eagles in Philadelphia. … DE Jermaine Johnson flashed Monday and had a sack on three consecutive plays. … TETyler Conklin had a great catch over the middle, showing off his strong hands with CB Bryce Hall all over him. … LB Marcell Harris knocked the ball out of Tarik Black's hands that was picked up by S Elijah Riley. … DL Solomon Thomas and OL Nate Herbig got into a scuffle, as did Johnson and C.J. Uzomah.

Advertising