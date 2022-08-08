Jets Practice Report | RT Mekhi Becton's Knee Is 'Stable' After Injury Monday

The Jets experienced an injury scare during Monday's practice.

RT Mekhi Becton fell to the ground grabbing his right knee on the second play of team periods, the same knee that kept him off the field for 16 games last season. He limped off the field and did not return to practice.

"They only thing I got is that it's stable," HC Robert Saleh said. "Everything seems fine. We're going to get it checked for precautionary reasons. As of now, it doesn't seem like it's a big deal. Knock on wood, hopefully it stays the case."

Becton is the second offensive lineman to sustain an injury in as many practices. Conor McDermott hurt his ankle in the Green & White practice at MetLife Stadium on Saturday night, and will miss a week or two.

Chuma Edoga, who's started 12 games for the Green & White, took Becton's place at RT. Edoga then switched to left tackle when George Fant came out (pitch count).

"Chuma has all the ability in the world," Saleh said. "He's just trying to find his consistency. Being consistent in the way he approaches the game and the way he executes from play to play. … I know he's working his tail off. As he works through and tries to find his groove, he is getting a ton of reps."

Becton's injury comes on the heels of the Jets hosting Pro Bowl free agent T Duane Brown. Saleh reiterated he likes the current backup tackle situation.