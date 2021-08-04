Jets Practice Report | Rookies Will Get More Opportunities 

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has already said QB Zach Wilson has the "inside lane" on the starting job and WR Elijah Moore continues to dazzle onlookers with his daily output. OL Alijah Vera-Tucker and LB Hamsah Nasirildeen are running with the first team on offense and defense, respectively, while CB Michael Carter II has received a lot of reps with the first-unit defense at nickel. After the Jets' seventh training camp practice, a session that saw rookie CB Brandin Echols get first shot with the ones, Saleh indicated more of that is on the way.

"You are going to see more of those rookies get thrown in there to give them a shot to go compete," he said Wednesday. "It's the same thing on the D-line, it's the same thing at the linebacker level. With all this youth, there are a lot of guys champing at the bit to get some run and we're going to give them those (opportunities)."

Making clear that Echols' reps with the starters had nothing to do with the play of Bryce Hall, Saleh said the Kentucky product has played well in camp and it was time to give him another test.

"He has good footspeed," Saleh said of the 5-10, 175-pounder who lined up across the way from Bless Austin. "He plays big, he plays strong and he's been able to absorb all the things that have been coming at him. He's been doing a great job vs. the twos and threes and we wanted to give him some run with the ones just to see how he measures up. I thought he held his own out there."

Echols was flagged for a pass interference penalty in the first team period as officials ruled he got his hands on Corey Davis following a play-action pass from Wilson. Under Saleh, the Jets are not going to be trigger-happy.