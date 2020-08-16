Jets Practice Report: Rookie Mekhi Becton Has Been Impressive, but Jets Have a Ways to Go

With NFL rosters already down to 80, a pair of injuries in the wideout group resulted in a Sunday acquisition from GM Joe Douglas. Rookie WR Denzel Mims is battling a hamstring ailment and WR Vyncint Smith has a core injury that will require him to see a specialist. By late morning, NFL Network had reported the Jets had agreed to terms with veteran Chris Hogan, who is set to join his fourth AFC East organization.

"We're a little thin right now, we have two guys who aren't practicing. (Hogan) is somebody whose name has come up quite a bit when we were talking about guys to add," Gase said. "He's a guy who's going to be able to come in here and pick up the offense very quickly, it's going to be familiar as far as a lot of the things that he has done in the past and obviously competing against him quite a bit. He's a good fit for us."

The highlight of the day came courtesy of a perfect 50-yards-plus scoring toss from Sam Darnold to Breshad Perriman. Darnold worked on his long-ball accuracy during the offseason and the hope is the long-distance connection is a sign of things to come.

"I feel like Sam is great. His throwing ability is crazy, I love the way he throws the ball," said Perriman. "The touch that he has on the ball is unreal, it's so receiver-friendly. His personality and the way he's able to take control of the room and the offense and the team — it's crazy. Him being so reserved and laid back and to still have that authority when it's time to go out there and let the bullets fly. He can take control of the room very easy. I like the whole way of how he is. He as a quarterback is a receiver's dream."

Jetcetera

The following players did not practice: OL Cameron Clark (shoulder), CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), DL Bronson Kaufusi (hamstring), WR Denzel Mims (hamstring), CB Brian Poole (dehydration), WR Vyncint Smith (core) & DL Jabari Zuniga (quad).

"We have a long ways to go," Gase acknowledged. "We have a lot of things to work on, especially just making sure guys are in the football shape we need them to be in."

Clark awkwardly had his arm get tied up during Friday's workout and is considered week-to-week. After he suffered from dehydration, the Jets went a precautionary route with Poole.