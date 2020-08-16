Jets Practice Report: Rookie Mekhi Becton Has Been Impressive, but Jets Have a Ways to Go

On a rainy Sunday morning in Florham Park, the Jets practiced inside their fieldhouse for the first time in camp. It was an eventful news day on multiple levels and one of the top storylines developing is rookie T Mekhi Becton, the No. 11 overall selection in April's NFL Draft, is progressing quite well with the regular season just four weeks away.
"Not even close to swimming," head coach Adam Gase told the NY Post's Brian Costello when asked how the 6'7", 364-pounder was coming along. "He looks like he's been doing this for a minute, it looks very natural for him."
Becton is getting good work in at practice against a Gregg Williams defense that is defined by both its multiplicity and aggressiveness.
"He looks comfortable to me and he's not making mistakes," Gase said. "I've been extremely impressed by how he's operating as far as his knowledge of football, how he's retaining things, acquiring the information, calling it, and at the same time, executing it and playing fast. He's doing a really good job."
The Jets were also buoyed by the return of Frank Gore to the practice field. Donning bright orange gloves, Gore was a full participant after missing Friday's session with some hamstring tightness.
"You can see why the guy's still playing. He runs out there on the first day like it's the first time he's practiced in the NFL," Gase said of the 37-year-old. "You can tell that's why he still plays. He still loves it, he still loves the first practice. He's excited about it, he's nervous about it. It's pretty cool to see a guy that's a future Hall of Famer who still gets like that."
With NFL rosters already down to 80, a pair of injuries in the wideout group resulted in a Sunday acquisition from GM Joe Douglas. Rookie WR Denzel Mims is battling a hamstring ailment and WR Vyncint Smith has a core injury that will require him to see a specialist. By late morning, NFL Network had reported the Jets had agreed to terms with veteran Chris Hogan, who is set to join his fourth AFC East organization.
"We're a little thin right now, we have two guys who aren't practicing. (Hogan) is somebody whose name has come up quite a bit when we were talking about guys to add," Gase said. "He's a guy who's going to be able to come in here and pick up the offense very quickly, it's going to be familiar as far as a lot of the things that he has done in the past and obviously competing against him quite a bit. He's a good fit for us."
The highlight of the day came courtesy of a perfect 50-yards-plus scoring toss from Sam Darnold to Breshad Perriman. Darnold worked on his long-ball accuracy during the offseason and the hope is the long-distance connection is a sign of things to come.
"I feel like Sam is great. His throwing ability is crazy, I love the way he throws the ball," said Perriman. "The touch that he has on the ball is unreal, it's so receiver-friendly. His personality and the way he's able to take control of the room and the offense and the team — it's crazy. Him being so reserved and laid back and to still have that authority when it's time to go out there and let the bullets fly. He can take control of the room very easy. I like the whole way of how he is. He as a quarterback is a receiver's dream."
Jetcetera
The following players did not practice: OL Cameron Clark (shoulder), CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), DL Bronson Kaufusi (hamstring), WR Denzel Mims (hamstring), CB Brian Poole (dehydration), WR Vyncint Smith (core) & DL Jabari Zuniga (quad).
"We have a long ways to go," Gase acknowledged. "We have a lot of things to work on, especially just making sure guys are in the football shape we need them to be in."
Clark awkwardly had his arm get tied up during Friday's workout and is considered week-to-week. After he suffered from dehydration, the Jets went a precautionary route with Poole.
The Green & White enter another phase Monday as players will wear shoulder pads in the morning session. … DL Henry Anderson had a couple of stops behind the line scrimmage in team drills and veteran safety Marcus Maye, who has played a lot of post safety throughout his career, made an excellent backfield stop of Gore behind the line of scrimmage. Le'Veon Bell opened practice with a long gain, exploding through a nice hole on the left side of the first-team line. On the very next play, Tarell Basham registered a would-be sack of Darnold. In addition to clicking with Perriman, Darnold and Jamison Crowder had a number of connections and look to be in mid-season form. The kicking competition was a draw today as both Sam Ficken and Brent Maher appeared to have perfect rounds from 54, 46, 40 and 32 yards.