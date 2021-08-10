Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh Says 'Relentless' Carl Lawson 'Beats Everybody'

Wilson Scratching the Surface

Zach Wilson won't be "live" until he wears a game jersey Saturday night as the Jets open their preseason schedule against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. During practice, Wilson and the Jets' other three quarterbacks don red pinnies and are thought of as untouchables. So the charge for the defensive players is to collapse the pocket but protect the investment. Wilson's hand hit a helmet on one play during practice today and he shook it off after a quick talk with a trainer.

"He's fine, got a little scratch," head coach Robert Saleh said of the rookie. "We've got to be more careful around the quarterback, but he's good."

Shortly after Wilson's scratch, he ripped the defensive secondary for a long completion to Jamison Crowder. The veteran receiver got a step on CB Bless Austin and Wilson delivered a great ball to Crowder's back shoulder. Results were mixed overall Tuesday for Wilson and the offense as he often was under duress during a third-down period. He was unable to connect to Jeff Smith down the field and his practice ended with a Marcus Maye interception. Wilson did have a long TD pass to TE Ryan Griffin, but that play likely would have ended long before as Lawson had set up shop in the offensive backfield.

Saleh told reporters: "The reality is the result, especially in training camp, is a much bigger deal for you guys than it is us. His process is exactly where we want it to be. His study habits are exactly where we want it to be, his demeanor on the field is exactly where we want it to be. The result, that's a pacifier to make people happy. He's going in the direction he needs to go. He's got the right mindset, he's doing everything he needs to do and when it clicks, it clicks."

And everything he needs to do includes going the extra mile off the field. Wilson is not only learning from OC Mike LaFleur and QB coach Rob Calabrese, but he's sought out the help of Ulbrich.

"He's awesome," Saleh said of Wilson. "He asks questions. He's in the D-coordinator's office asking questions about scheme. He's an absolute sponge learning and learning from mistakes. He's trying stuff.