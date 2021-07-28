Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh's Confidence Sets the Tone

Jetcetera

ILB Jarrad Davis gave a player's perspective on what makes Saleh unique."One thing I love about Coach Saleh is he's very confident in who he is and what he's trying to push. When someone is confident, you don't have to be overbearing, you don't have to come on strong." … No different than the spring as rookie WR Elijah Moore continues to impress, showing his ability after the catch following a short pass from QB Mike White. "Elijah is a great player, a great dude," said fellow wideout Corey Davis. "He's real comfortable out there like he's been there before. He doesn't really seem like he's a rookie. His mindset, it's crazy. He's out there, he's leading the guys and I'm real happy we got this dude because he's a baller on and off the field. I can't wait to see what he does for us." … Cornerback Bryce Hall didn't participate because he and his wife, Anzel, are expecting a child. … LT Mekhi Becton's weight remains a mystery, but Becton and the Jets are happy with where their monster tackle is at on the scales. "We haven't hammered him with weights," Saleh said. "He's a big boy, he knows exactly what he needs to get done and I think he's done a good job answering that bell." … CB Lamar Jackson and S J.T. Hassell came up with deft pass deflections during practice and it looked like DE Carl Lawsonhad a would-be sack of QB James Morgan. … Marcus Maye hasn't talked publicly since signing his one-year tender, but Jarrad Davis, his former college teammate at Florida, said he's champing at the bit."He's just driven, he's inspired, he's excited. He wants to be around the team, he's a great team player and he's somebody who really cares about ball and loves ball and that's somebody who is fun to play with," Davis said. "I'm really excited to be back out here with him and it's been a long time coming not being with him the past four years. But it's nice to have another Gator out there in the back end."