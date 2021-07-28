Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh's Confidence Sets the Tone

After the Jets held their first training camp practice on Wednesday, head coach Robert Saleh was asked a number of questions about the quarterback position. Rookie Zach Wilson, the team's No. 2 overall selection in April's draft, has yet to come to terms on a contract with the Green & White, and third-year pro Mike White and second-year passer James Morgan handled the reps to get the summer workouts underway.
"I thought they did a good job," Saleh said of White and Morgan. "There was a good command of the huddle, getting in and out. There was good recall from what they went through at OTAs. Obviously it was a crisp practice in terms of route running and all that. I thought they did a good job."
When asked about the potential of adding an experienced veteran to the QB room, Saleh reiterated that an acquisition wasn't something that was on the front burner.
"You have two guys you have time invested in in terms of development, speaking of James Morgan and Mike White, and you see talent and you see potential and you see all that stuff," he said. "To give up on those guys just for the sake of bringing someone in, call it a pacifier if you will. Call me crazy, I think sometimes that can be seen as a cop out."
During the non-padded workout, White had a pretty connection to TE Chris Herndon up the sideline for a chunk gain. Earlier during a team period, White had some success connecting on some short passes to RB Michael Carter and his tight ends. So while much attention will be paid to who wasn't at One Jets Drive, Saleh was focused on who was in attendance.
"For us as a coaching staff, we don't waver that we have trust in the players we have here and we're going to give our full attention to the players that we have here," he said. "Call it blind loyalty if you want, but it's a commitment to those players that we're going to do everything we can to help them get to the point where they can win games for us."
Quinnen Williams Expected to Return Packers Week
At the onset of his news conference, Saleh delivered an update on four injured Jets. Both S Ashtyn Davis, who is on the PUP list with a foot injury, and DE Vinny Curry, who opened camp on the NFI, both could be out until Week 2 of the regular season. Those were conservative estimates. But DT Quinnen Williams, after offseason foot surgery, and DL Kyle Phillips, still recovering from an ankle injury that sent to him to injured reserve last season, could be back for Jets-Packers joint practices (Aug. 18-19) in Green Bay, WI.
"Slower approach just to make sure it doesn't happen to the other foot," Saleh said of Williams. "I'm still not concerned at all about Quinnen. He does look good out there, he's started running, he's in good shape. He's going through all of it, so we're confident when he hits the field he'll hit the ground running.
Players Hit 90 Percent Vaccination Rate
Amid a spike of coronavirus cases in certain regions of the U.S. over the past several weeks, the NFL last week circulated a new directive to the league's 32 teams with details about Covid-19 guidelines for the 2021 season. Among those guidelines, in a directive signed by Commissioner Roger Goodell, were potentially harsh penalties that could be assessed against teams with unvaccinated personnel. After the first on-field session, Saleh delivered his team's exact numbers to the media.
"We are at 81 [vaccinations], so that gives us 90 percent," he said. "And we're getting guys signing up every day, so we're in really good shape."
Veteran T George Fant went on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list late Tuesday. He should be eligible to return next week.
"I think it's 10 days, but I do know he'll be back next week," Saleh said. "And he should be back for that Green & White game."
See the Top Images of the Jets on the Field for the First Time During Training Camp in 2021
Jetcetera
ILB Jarrad Davis gave a player's perspective on what makes Saleh unique."One thing I love about Coach Saleh is he's very confident in who he is and what he's trying to push. When someone is confident, you don't have to be overbearing, you don't have to come on strong." … No different than the spring as rookie WR Elijah Moore continues to impress, showing his ability after the catch following a short pass from QB Mike White. "Elijah is a great player, a great dude," said fellow wideout Corey Davis. "He's real comfortable out there like he's been there before. He doesn't really seem like he's a rookie. His mindset, it's crazy. He's out there, he's leading the guys and I'm real happy we got this dude because he's a baller on and off the field. I can't wait to see what he does for us." … Cornerback Bryce Hall didn't participate because he and his wife, Anzel, are expecting a child. … LT Mekhi Becton's weight remains a mystery, but Becton and the Jets are happy with where their monster tackle is at on the scales. "We haven't hammered him with weights," Saleh said. "He's a big boy, he knows exactly what he needs to get done and I think he's done a good job answering that bell." … CB Lamar Jackson and S J.T. Hassell came up with deft pass deflections during practice and it looked like DE Carl Lawsonhad a would-be sack of QB James Morgan. … Marcus Maye hasn't talked publicly since signing his one-year tender, but Jarrad Davis, his former college teammate at Florida, said he's champing at the bit."He's just driven, he's inspired, he's excited. He wants to be around the team, he's a great team player and he's somebody who really cares about ball and loves ball and that's somebody who is fun to play with," Davis said. "I'm really excited to be back out here with him and it's been a long time coming not being with him the past four years. But it's nice to have another Gator out there in the back end."