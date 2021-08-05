Jetcetera

Three players were injured at practice: DE John Franklin-Myers (shoulder), TE Dan Brown (hamstring) and OL Alex Lewis (head). They all were scheduled to be evaluated. With Franklin-Myers down, former 49ers DL Ronnie Blair saw action with first team. … WR Elijah Moore came up with another long ball from QB Zach Wilson, but it wasn't clear if the pass was actually intended for him because a tight end was in the vicinity. Moore was called for an OPI during the session as an official ruled he pushed off CB Corey Ballentine. …. Bryce Huff had a pair of sacks and he's picking up steam by the day. … Our final word goes to Robert Saleh, who will take his team to MetLife Stadium on Saturday for the Green & White practice. Saleh said: "We're not going to do any live tackling. There is going to be a lot more move the ball and organic transitions with regards to punt, kickoff, field goal, just going through those gymnastics. We'll have coaches in the box, so we'll try to simulate a game-like experience without actually picking teams. We'll just let the guys roll and we'll try to hit our mark with regard to the amount of snaps we want all of them to get. We're trying to simulate each player simulating a half of football throughout the entire practice. It will be good, it's going to be fun. We're looking forward to getting out there and getting the fans engaged and getting used to MetLife a little bit."