Training Camp Practice Report

Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh on Green & White: Good Competitive Scrimmage 

Zach Wilson Has ‘Really Good’ Practice; Team Hosts Free Agent T Duane Brown 

Aug 06, 2022 at 11:30 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

training camp practice report 16x9-080622

The offense swung first in Saturday's Green & White practice at MetLife Stadium in front of 17,547 fans.

The unit started the night with back-to-back touchdown drives, but the defense retaliated with a pair of interceptions in each of the two-minute period possessions.

"Good, competitive scrimmage on both sides of the ball," HC Robert Saleh said. "I thought the offense was really good coming out early. Good, methodical drives. I thought the defense responded in the second half with some stops. It was really good. It was going back and forth."

Zach Wilson, in the first drive of the first half, drove his group 75 yards on 11 plays as Tyler Conklin ended the drive with a short score. Joe Flacco's ensuing drive culminated in a Calvin Jackson touchdown.

"I really thought he was really good," Saleh said of Wilson. … "He moved around the pocket, found some lanes to run in to buy some time. He was really good in the huddle. I was standing back there just listening to him. Good with cadence. He was changing up his cadence. I thought he was really good."

In the two-minute period, LB Del'Shawn Phillips ended Wilson's drive with an interception on a third-and-10 pass intended for C.J. Uzomah. Then Will Parks picked off Mike White to stop the following drive.

"That's been one of my emphases on defense, being able to get off the field when necessary," LB C.J. Mosley said. "When everything is on the line, making a play and somebody getting there. So that was a big thing to see."

Potential Reinforcements
The Jets did not make it through practice unscathed. OL Conor McDermott sustained an ankle injury during the first drive and did not return.

Both George Fant and Mekhi Becton were on a pitch count, which led to more reps for rookie Max Mitchell. But help could be on the way as the team hosted five-time Pro Bowl T Duane Brown during practice.

"You can never have enough good O-linemen," said Saleh, who was a quality control coach in Houston when the Texans drafted Brown in the first round in 2008. "You just can't, especially with the type of offense that we play in and all of that. Any time you have a chance to add a quality player at any position, you're going to listen, you're going to look and you're going to try to see how it fits."

Jetcetera
CB D.J. Reed is dealing with a hamstring injury and was held out of precaution. Both Sauce Gardner and Bryce Hall, who have been alternating days with the first team, worked with the starters. … Eddy Piñeiro made all four of his field goals during the special teams period and Greg Zuerlein made three of four, missing from 47 yards. They also kicked from 33 yards, 40 and 53. Zuerlein hit a 56-yarder during the scrimmage. … RB Breece Hall was impressive Saturday, showing off his speed and vision. … TE Jeremy Ruckert took his first team period reps. … The defensive line continued to put pressure on the QB as Carl Lawson, Bryce Huff, Quinnen Williams, Solomon Thomas and Jermaine Johnson each flashed. Tanzel Smart had a pair of run stuffs. … Practice ended with a touchdown run from 7-year-old A.J. Ojeda, who has Stage 1 cerebral palsy. Every player on the roster celebrated with Ojeda in the end zone.

