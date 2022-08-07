Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh on Green & White: Good Competitive Scrimmage 

The offense swung first in Saturday's Green & White practice at MetLife Stadium in front of 17,547 fans.

The unit started the night with back-to-back touchdown drives, but the defense retaliated with a pair of interceptions in each of the two-minute period possessions.

"Good, competitive scrimmage on both sides of the ball," HC Robert Saleh said. "I thought the offense was really good coming out early. Good, methodical drives. I thought the defense responded in the second half with some stops. It was really good. It was going back and forth."

Zach Wilson, in the first drive of the first half, drove his group 75 yards on 11 plays as Tyler Conklin ended the drive with a short score. Joe Flacco's ensuing drive culminated in a Calvin Jackson touchdown.

"I really thought he was really good," Saleh said of Wilson. … "He moved around the pocket, found some lanes to run in to buy some time. He was really good in the huddle. I was standing back there just listening to him. Good with cadence. He was changing up his cadence. I thought he was really good."

In the two-minute period, LB Del'Shawn Phillips ended Wilson's drive with an interception on a third-and-10 pass intended for C.J. Uzomah. Then Will Parks picked off Mike White to stop the following drive.