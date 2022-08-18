Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Joint Practices with Falcons

Jetcetera

Practice ended with a punt-return competition between DC Jeff Ulbrich and STC Brant Boyer. Their sons' high schools scrimmaged Wednesday and head coach Robert Saleh settled the score on the field. The two coaches caught their first attempts and missed their next three before Boyer secured the punt for the win. … Jets legend Joe Klecko, who was recently named a Pro Football Hall of Fame Seniors Finalist, watched practice from the sideline. Saleh said that Klecko has "cinderblocks for hands." … LT Duane Brown, who changed from jersey No. 68 to No. 71, continued to work on the side and may take a few teams reps in the joint practices. … DT Quinnen Williams (ankle), S Lamarcus Joyner (illness) and CB Brandin Echols (hamstring) did not practice. … S Jordan Whitehead picked off QB Joe Flacco. … QB Mike White connected with WR Jeff Smith for a red-zone TD in the back of the end zone. … Earlier, White hit Elijah Moore over the middle, who showed off the wheels. … LB Kwon Alexander had a nice play in coverage, almost picking off a pass intended for Garrett Wilson. … CB Javelin Guidry nearly picked off Chris Streveler on a pass intended for Calvin Jackson.