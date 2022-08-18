Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Joint Practices with Falcons

The next time the Jets take the practice field they'll be seeing red (and black).
The Jets and the Falcons will have joint sessions Friday and Saturday at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center before their preseason game Monday night. Intensity typically rises in joint practices and although the Jets have had a number of intrasquad scuffles throughout camp, head coach Robert Saleh isn't concerned about his team.
"It's usually the second day, but it doesn't change," Saleh said. "We treat them like we treat ourselves. Protect the team, all the same rules of keeping guys off the ground, no swinging, no pulling, no holding. Play clean, play fast, maintain our style of play. You treat them like you treat your own teammate and making sure you get something out of these practices."
For the work on the field, the practice scripts will be situation-heavy.
"We'll hit red zone, two-minute, first down and second down, third down," Saleh said. "We'll have special teams. It's very similar. It' just going against them."
See the Green & White on the practice field on Thursday during week four at training camp.
Not Dunn Yet
Second-year CB Isaiah Dunn, who played in 12 games last season (1 start) after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State, had his best practice on Thursday, in Saleh's view. He had four pass defenses including a Chris Streveler pass intended for Tarik Black that ended practice. Earlier, he batted down a game-winning 2-point conversion attempt intended for Denzel Mims, and the defense erupted.
"He's been very sticky in coverage throughout camp," Saleh said. "He obviously got to play last year and made the team as an undrafted free agent. He's having a really nice camp. He's bigger, stronger than he was a year ago. He's much more comfortable in the system. His man-to-man stuff has never been an issue. It was just a matter of learning how to play within zone schemes and learning how to play and understand offenses and how they play. This wasn't his only good day. He's been stacking up a lot of good days."
Jetcetera
Practice ended with a punt-return competition between DC Jeff Ulbrich and STC Brant Boyer. Their sons' high schools scrimmaged Wednesday and head coach Robert Saleh settled the score on the field. The two coaches caught their first attempts and missed their next three before Boyer secured the punt for the win. … Jets legend Joe Klecko, who was recently named a Pro Football Hall of Fame Seniors Finalist, watched practice from the sideline. Saleh said that Klecko has "cinderblocks for hands." … LT Duane Brown, who changed from jersey No. 68 to No. 71, continued to work on the side and may take a few teams reps in the joint practices. … DT Quinnen Williams (ankle), S Lamarcus Joyner (illness) and CB Brandin Echols (hamstring) did not practice. … S Jordan Whitehead picked off QB Joe Flacco. … QB Mike White connected with WR Jeff Smith for a red-zone TD in the back of the end zone. … Earlier, White hit Elijah Moore over the middle, who showed off the wheels. … LB Kwon Alexander had a nice play in coverage, almost picking off a pass intended for Garrett Wilson. … CB Javelin Guidry nearly picked off Chris Streveler on a pass intended for Calvin Jackson.