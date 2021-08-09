Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh Expects QB Zach Wilson to Stack Up the Days

Following their Green & White practice Saturday night, the Green & White returned to One Jets Drive Monday for their 10th practice of training camp. With their first preseason game set for Saturday vs. the cross-town Giants, Jets head coach Robert Saleh sounded like a wise philosopher while describing where his offensive units and defensive units are at this point.

"We don't fear the man that has 10,000 kicks that he practices one time each, we fear the man who has one kick that he practices 10,000 times," he said. "So the more that they get the rep the things that we ask them to do, the faster they're going to get naturally. The offense just finished their install, so this is their chance to getting on repeat and doing the same things over again and try to catch up. The defense is moving at a pretty good clip right now and they look good, physical and fast. It'll be good to go up against another opponent here soon, so we can kind of see where we're at."

Rookie QB Zach Wilson started practice with an early overthrow of TE Chris Herndon over the middle in a team period, but he steadied himself with a sideline completion to Keelan Cole after a WR screen to rookie Elijah Moore. Wideout Corey Davis had a busy day, catching multiple balls from Wilson inside the red zone including two scores with one coming in team and one coming in 7-on-7. A master of the back-shoulder fade at BYU, Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, delivered a fade to Davis for a TD despite good position from CB Bless Austin. Wilson, who led a scoring drive Saturday but was intercepted twice, will continue to experience ebbs and flows.