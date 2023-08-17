Training Camp Practice Report

Jets Practice Report | RB Breece Hall Takes Team Reps for First Time 

Mekhi Becton Takes RT Snaps; Dalvin Cook Watches Practice

Aug 17, 2023 at 06:30 PM
by Ethan Greenberg & Eric Allen
Jets fans, players and coaches shared a smile Thursday as RB Breece Hall returned to individual drills in practice. On Thursday, head coach Robert Saleh grinned ear-to-ear watching Hall, coming off an ACL injury, take a short pass from Aaron Rodgers in a team drill, find his stride and gallop into the end zone untouched.

"It was good to get him out there," Saleh said. "Still can run. That's for damn sure."

Hall, who ran for 463 yards and 4 touchdowns as a rookie before he sustained an ACL injury in Week 7, took a handful of team reps for the first time this summer.

"He's continuing to ramp up and build up," Saleh said. "He won't play in the game [against Tampa Bay Saturday] but anticipate that we're going to continue ramping him up to where we feel comfortable about his availability in Week 1."

There was a lot of new at Thursday's practice. Hall's new teammate, RB Dalvin Cook, watched practice in his No. 33 jersey, but sometimes you need to rely on the old.

Rodgers and WR Randall Cobb, who played together for 10 seasons in Green Bay, led charge on a scoring drive in the move-the-ball period, the first unit's final series of practice.

First Rodgers rolled bought time, maneuvering out of the pocket and Cobb broke towards the sideline up the field before No. 8 dropped the ball in the bucket with Tony Adams in coverage. Five plays later in goal-to-go territory, they ad-libbed again. Rodgers rolled right and it looked like Cobb started to do the same until he stopped on a dime in the middle of the end zone. Rodgers delivered a strike that went between the 1-8 on Cobb's jersey.

Mekhi Becton 'Going for It'
After continually ramping up his workload throughout training coming off back-to-back season-ending knee injuries, Mekhi Becton took his first live reps at right tackle Thursday.

"We had a really nice conversation again yesterday," Saleh said of Becton, who previously had only lined up at RT in walk-throughs. "He wants to play, he's going for it. It's the most confident I've felt in awhile with him, selfishly speaking. I look into the guy's eyes and he's going for it.

"He wants to be on the field. He wants to play football. Going for it is the amount of strain and fight. I just feel a different person."

Saleh doesn't have a target snaps total in mind for Becton in Saturday's preseason game against the Buccaneers. Becton took 7 snaps in the Hall of Fame game against the Browns and increased his action to 28 last week against the Panthers.

"His program is a little bit different than everyone else's in terms of ramp up," he said. "As a coach, you just want to push him more, but you have to have the discipline to be able to pull back and make sure you push the envelope but not to a point where wear out the knee and all that stuff."

Practice Gallery | Photos from Thursday's Open Practice

See the best photos of the Jets during Thursday's open practice at 1 Jets Drive.

Jetcetera
DE Carl Lawson (back), WR Corey Davis (personal), OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), LG Laken Tomlinson (leg), LB Chazz Suratt and T Carter Warren did not practice. … On the third play of team periods, Aaron Rodgers dialed up a deep ball to Garrett Wilson that fell incomplete, but Sauce Gardner was penalized for holding. … S Jordan Whitehead picked off Rodgers on a pass intended for Wilson. … CB D.J. Reed read a quick pass to TE Tyler Conklin well and stopped the offense from getting a first down. … RB Travis Dye reeled in a pass one handed in the flat from Tim Boyle. … Zach Wilson showed off the arm angle and threw a ball sidearm to rookie TE Zack Kuntz. CB Jimmy Moreland broke up a pass intended for Jason Brownlee.

