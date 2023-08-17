Jets Practice Report | RB Breece Hall Takes Team Reps for First Time 

Jets fans, players and coaches shared a smile Thursday as RB Breece Hall returned to individual drills in practice. On Thursday, head coach Robert Saleh grinned ear-to-ear watching Hall, coming off an ACL injury, take a short pass from Aaron Rodgers in a team drill, find his stride and gallop into the end zone untouched.

"It was good to get him out there," Saleh said. "Still can run. That's for damn sure."

Hall, who ran for 463 yards and 4 touchdowns as a rookie before he sustained an ACL injury in Week 7, took a handful of team reps for the first time this summer.

"He's continuing to ramp up and build up," Saleh said. "He won't play in the game [against Tampa Bay Saturday] but anticipate that we're going to continue ramping him up to where we feel comfortable about his availability in Week 1."

There was a lot of new at Thursday's practice. Hall's new teammate, RB Dalvin Cook, watched practice in his No. 33 jersey, but sometimes you need to rely on the old.

Rodgers and WR Randall Cobb, who played together for 10 seasons in Green Bay, led charge on a scoring drive in the move-the-ball period, the first unit's final series of practice.