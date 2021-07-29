Jets Practice Report | QB Zach Wilson's Time is Now

Joint Practices with Packers and Eagles; Giants Could Be Next

On Aug. 18-19 in Wisconsin, the Jets will get some valuable work in with the Packers for a couple of days preceding their Aug. 21 preseason matchup at Lambeau Field. Then the following week, it will be different shades of green in Florham Park as the Jets and Eagles will practice Aug. 24-25 at One Jets Drive before wrapping up the preseason Aug. 27 at MetLife Stadium. Saleh is a huge fan of the practice sessions between teams and indicated the Jets and crosstown Giants could match up that way in 2022.

"I think they're fantastic especially when teams go about it and they're not looking to fight, they're looking to just get work in," Saleh said. "I think it's good work because you see different defenses, you see different offenses, you see a different special teams unit. You're going against different bodies, and to be honest with you I've always felt like you get more out of those joint practices than you do the actual preseason game. It's just different, it's a more controlled environment. You're not exposing yourself to be tackled of having to tackle. You can get a lot of work in where it's a little bit more structured in terms of situations. A lot more things can happen and you're getting a really good view of the players and they're also getting a shot to put their best foot forward to show what they can do on tape."