Jets Practice Report | QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Garrett Wilson Sharp in End-of-Half Situation

Time was of the essence in practice for QB Aaron Rodgers and the Jets' offense Tuesday. Four days before the Jets' final preseason game on the "road" against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium and fewer than three weeks from the regular-season opener, the Green & White held an up-tempo practice that featured precision passing from Rodgers.

"I think we need to get a lot done the next two weeks," Rodgers said. "I think this is when the speed amps up a little bit. Urgency amps up a little bit. And today was a good example of that. We got to go through a carded period. That is when everything is up. There is going to be new stuff and quick signals and more variations and quick adjustments. There is not a wasted rep."

After warmups and individual drills, the team, practicing without pads, quickly went into a situational period in which the offense had the ball on its own 35-yard line and 1:04 remaining in the first half. Tied 10-10 and each side with one timeout, Rodgers completed 4-of-6 passes and guided the offense quickly into field goal range for a would-be 42-yard attempt as time expired.

On the first play of the drive, Rodgers found TE Tyler Conklin on the right sideline for a first down. On the next play, Rodgers hit WR Garrett Wilson on a comebacker along the sideline against CB D.J. Reed. Wilson took the team across the opposing 40-yard line and stepped out of bounds to stop the clock. Before the field-goal try, Rodgers hit Wilson on a drag route. Wilson kneeled between the hashes and gave the special teams unit 16 seconds to get on the field for the try.

In the middle team periods, DL Quinnen Williams caused the interior of the O-Line to breakdown and Rodgers, who will start Saturday in his first preseason action since 2018, improvised. With players falling around his feet, Rodgers hopped off one foot and delivered a strike to Conklin for a first down.