Jets Practice Report | 'Old Soul' Elijah Moore Giving the Jets Offense a New Jolt

Jetcetera

The Jets' first-padded practice of camp is scheduled for Tuesday. The Saleh teaching points of effort, technique and violence will be in full effect as the men in the trenches will get more of a spotlight. The coaching staff will have an opportunity to evaluate pad level and fundamentals and we'll see 1-on-1 blocking drills for the first time this summer. … Carl Lawson, who got inside of LT Mekhi Becton and registered a run stuff of Michael Carter, continues to have a great camp. DT Sheldon Rankins said of Lawson: "First and foremost, we're going to speak about the elephant in the room: Carl Lawson. He ain't been stopped yet, but that's what I expect from him. I know Carl dating back to high school and he's been that guy since then. We have a lot of real dudes in the room. Carl, Quinnen isn't out there yet, but we know what he can do, Foley, JFM, Shep, young guys. We have a room full of guys. Everybody can hold their own and make plays and really take over a game. It's been fun to watch. I've watched from a afar, I'm a big film junkie. Being able to be here and watch them work and how they go through their thought process and how it unfolds and to actually play has been fun." … TE Chris Herndon had a scoring reception from both Zach Wilson and James Morgan. … On successive plays, rookie OLB Jamien Sherwood and veteran DT Nathan Shepherd applied quality pressures on Wilson and Morgan respectively. … We'll get a better feel for the ground game on both sides when pads come on but veteran RB Tevin Coleman had a nice cut-back run at the onset of the session. Today's final word goes to DL John Franklin-Myers, "It's great to practice in pads and great to feel the extra weight. How you move with pads is completely different, so that part of it is different. It takes some getting adjusted to, but as far as playing football, we're here to play football. Pads or no pads, line me up and we'll go."