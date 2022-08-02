Jets Practice Report | Offense 'Had to Get After It' After Defense's Performance Monday

Tuesday's practice felt like the dog days of summer with humidity thick as peanut butter.
The first-team offense, smoothly (not crunchy) operated downfield in the move-the-ball period after going three-and-out twice on Monday. Starting on its own 45-yard line in front of fans, the group couldn't find the end zone after driving to goal-to-go territory.
"The first day, the defense got us," TE C.J. Uzomah said. "I'll be the first to admit it. The offense knows it and so we had to come out with a little more juice, a little more energy. … That's what you want to see. You want to see some leadership out of every position group and we had to get after it a little bit more today."
On first-and-goal from around the 10-yard line, Wilson handed off to RB Breece Hall. Then the second-year quarterback hit Uzomah, but couldn't connect with Corey Davis on the next play, with D.J. Reed in coverage. Facing fourth-and-goal, DE Jabari Zuniga sacked Wilson.
"Sometimes you just get beat," HC Robert Saleh said. "Zuniga showed up right when he was about to let it rip and it's real football. It just happens. If it was one of those situations where he could've stepped up and maybe extend the play, but I think Zu won pretty clean and didn't give him a chance."
Wilson said of the play: "We'll watch it on film, but I want to be able to stick it on [Uzomah or Tyler Conklin] there and hopefully he falls into the end zone. But that's why we ran the play, for that exact reason. I'm excited to try and learn from that one."
Big Ticket Improving Every Day
Jets RT Mekhi Becton has gotten stronger as the practices have become longer.
Returning to the field from a season-ending knee injury sustained last September, Becton's impact on the run game was evident in Tuesday's session. Multiple times he opened big creases for the backs, including a situation where the offense was pinned its own territory before Hall went for a big gain.
"This is why we say we think he's transcendent," Saleh said, referring to Becton. "He's got feet like a small guy, he moves like a small guy, but he's a massive human being and he's a massive human being moving. He's made for any scheme you want him to be. We happen to be a zone scheme that asks him to move laterally and get to the second level and play with speed. He can do that just as easily as a 290-pound offensive lineman. … He's doing a really good job and being the best version of himself every day."
See the Green & White on the field in full pads during week two at training camp.
Jetcetera
RB Michael Carter (ankle) and DE Vinny Curry (hamstring) did not practice, but are expected to return this week. … LT George Fant took his first team reps. … WR Elijah Moore had an impressive one-handed snag on the sideline from Joe Flacco in 7-on-7 work. … Rookie DE Jermaine Johnson was impressive in 1-on-1s. … CB Javelin Guidry nearly picked off Flacco on a pass intended for Tarik Black. … Breece Hall reeled in a great downfield throw from Mike White with Kai Nacua in coverage, who is making the move from S to LB.