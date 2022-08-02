Jets Practice Report | Offense 'Had to Get After It' After Defense's Performance Monday

Tuesday's practice felt like the dog days of summer with humidity thick as peanut butter.

The first-team offense, smoothly (not crunchy) operated downfield in the move-the-ball period after going three-and-out twice on Monday. Starting on its own 45-yard line in front of fans, the group couldn't find the end zone after driving to goal-to-go territory.

"The first day, the defense got us," TE C.J. Uzomah said. "I'll be the first to admit it. The offense knows it and so we had to come out with a little more juice, a little more energy. … That's what you want to see. You want to see some leadership out of every position group and we had to get after it a little bit more today."

On first-and-goal from around the 10-yard line, Wilson handed off to RB Breece Hall. Then the second-year quarterback hit Uzomah, but couldn't connect with Corey Davis on the next play, with D.J. Reed in coverage. Facing fourth-and-goal, DE Jabari Zuniga sacked Wilson.

"Sometimes you just get beat," HC Robert Saleh said. "Zuniga showed up right when he was about to let it rip and it's real football. It just happens. If it was one of those situations where he could've stepped up and maybe extend the play, but I think Zu won pretty clean and didn't give him a chance."