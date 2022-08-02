Training Camp Practice Report

Presented by

Jets Practice Report | Offense 'Had to Get After It' After Defense's Performance Monday

Michael Carter, Vinny Curry Did Not Practice on Tuesday; George Fant Took Team Reps for First Time in Camp

Aug 02, 2022 at 06:30 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

training camp practice report 16x9-080222

Tuesday's practice felt like the dog days of summer with humidity thick as peanut butter.

The first-team offense, smoothly (not crunchy) operated downfield in the move-the-ball period after going three-and-out twice on Monday. Starting on its own 45-yard line in front of fans, the group couldn't find the end zone after driving to goal-to-go territory.

"The first day, the defense got us," TE C.J. Uzomah said. "I'll be the first to admit it. The offense knows it and so we had to come out with a little more juice, a little more energy. … That's what you want to see. You want to see some leadership out of every position group and we had to get after it a little bit more today."

On first-and-goal from around the 10-yard line, Wilson handed off to RB Breece Hall. Then the second-year quarterback hit Uzomah, but couldn't connect with Corey Davis on the next play, with D.J. Reed in coverage. Facing fourth-and-goal, DE Jabari Zuniga sacked Wilson.

"Sometimes you just get beat," HC Robert Saleh said. "Zuniga showed up right when he was about to let it rip and it's real football. It just happens. If it was one of those situations where he could've stepped up and maybe extend the play, but I think Zu won pretty clean and didn't give him a chance."

Wilson said of the play: "We'll watch it on film, but I want to be able to stick it on [Uzomah or Tyler Conklin] there and hopefully he falls into the end zone. But that's why we ran the play, for that exact reason. I'm excited to try and learn from that one."

Big Ticket Improving Every Day
Jets RT Mekhi Becton has gotten stronger as the practices have become longer.

Returning to the field from a season-ending knee injury sustained last September, Becton's impact on the run game was evident in Tuesday's session. Multiple times he opened big creases for the backs, including a situation where the offense was pinned its own territory before Hall went for a big gain.

"This is why we say we think he's transcendent," Saleh said, referring to Becton. "He's got feet like a small guy, he moves like a small guy, but he's a massive human being and he's a massive human being moving. He's made for any scheme you want him to be. We happen to be a zone scheme that asks him to move laterally and get to the second level and play with speed. He can do that just as easily as a 290-pound offensive lineman. … He's doing a really good job and being the best version of himself every day."

Practice Gallery | Top Images from Day 2 at Jets Training Camp In Full Pads

See the Green & White on the field in full pads during week two at training camp.

E_SNY27928
1 / 66
E_SNY26972
2 / 66
E_SNY27664
3 / 66
E_SNY28184
4 / 66
E_SNY27141
5 / 66
E_SNY27846
6 / 66
E_SNY28163
7 / 66
E_SNY28158
8 / 66
E_SNY28133
9 / 66
E_SNY28105
10 / 66
E_SNY28088
11 / 66
E_SNY28059
12 / 66
E_SNY28050
13 / 66
E_SNY27827
14 / 66
E_SNY27862
15 / 66
E_SNY28024
16 / 66
E_SNY27804
17 / 66
E_SNY27783
18 / 66
E_SNY27740
19 / 66
E_SNY27727
20 / 66
E_SNY27686
21 / 66
E_SNY27618
22 / 66
E_SNY27625
23 / 66
E_SNY27575
24 / 66
E_SNY27269
25 / 66
E_SNY27422
26 / 66
E_SNY27359
27 / 66
E_SNY27528
28 / 66
E_SNY27344
29 / 66
E_SNY27231
30 / 66
E_SNY27033
31 / 66
E_SNY26760
32 / 66
E_SNY26677
33 / 66
E_SNY26946
34 / 66
E_SNY28218
35 / 66
E_SNY_7516
36 / 66
E_SNY32269
37 / 66
E_SNY31692
38 / 66
E_SNY32107
39 / 66
E_SNY31633
40 / 66
E_SNY_8156
41 / 66
E_SNY_8108
42 / 66
E_SNY_7978
43 / 66
E_SNY_7816
44 / 66
E_SNY_7955
45 / 66
E_SNY_8033
46 / 66
E_SNY_7756
47 / 66
E_SNY_7693
48 / 66
E_SNY_6724
49 / 66
E_SNY_7671
50 / 66
E_SNY_7439
51 / 66
E_SNY_7134
52 / 66
E_SNY_7098
53 / 66
E_SNY31602
54 / 66
E_SNY32923
55 / 66
E_SNY32867
56 / 66
E_SNY32775
57 / 66
E_SNY32890
58 / 66
E_SNY32529
59 / 66
E_SNY32492
60 / 66
E_SNY32628
61 / 66
E_SNY32479
62 / 66
E_SNY_8366
63 / 66
E_SNY32356
64 / 66
E_SNY31614
65 / 66
E_SNY31552
66 / 66
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Jetcetera
RB Michael Carter (ankle) and DE Vinny Curry (hamstring) did not practice, but are expected to return this week. … LT George Fant took his first team reps. … WR Elijah Moore had an impressive one-handed snag on the sideline from Joe Flacco in 7-on-7 work. … Rookie DE Jermaine Johnson was impressive in 1-on-1s. … CB Javelin Guidry nearly picked off Flacco on a pass intended for Tarik Black. … Breece Hall reeled in a great downfield throw from Mike White with Kai Nacua in coverage, who is making the move from S to LB.

Related Content

news

Jets Practice Report | Defense 'On Fire' During First Day in Pads

Offense Struggles in Call-It Period; Zach Wilson Finds Elijah Moore for 80-Yard Touchdown

news

Jets Practice Report | D.J. Reed, Garrett Wilson Put on Show For Fans on Back Together Saturday

Quinnen Williams Leaves Practice Early with Throat Injury; Braxton Berrios Takes Team Reps

news

Jets Practice Report | Corey Davis Gives Offense the Win with Red Zone TD

Sauce Gardner, Bryce Hall Alternating Reps; Mekhi Becton Has Best Practice According to HC Robert Saleh

news

Jets Practice Report | Defensive Line Applies the Heat as Temperature Rises

QB Zach Wilson Impressed in Third-Down Session; George Fant, Braxton Berrios Held Out of Team Periods

news

Jets Practice Report | D.J. Reed, Denzel Mims Come Out of the Gate on Fire

Green & White Remain in Acclimation Period Until Monday; Sporting New Practice Helmets

news

Jets Joint Practice Report | Training Camp Ends for a 'Ridiculously Young Team'

Green & White Take Respond on Day 2 with Eagles; Robert Saleh Sees Benefits From Joint Sessions

news

Jets Joint Practice Report | Elijah Moore, Alijah Vera-Tucker Return in First Session With Eagles

Quinnen Williams' Workload Increases; Mekhi Becton Exits Practice With Head Injury

news

Jets Joint Practice Report | Carl Lawson Exits Practice Early with Ruptured Achilles Tendon

Zach Wilson Leads 2-Minute Score; Sharrod Neasman Picks Off Packers' Aaron Rodgers

news

Jets Joint Practice Report | 'Great Challenge' Begins Against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

All of the Latest News on Day 1 of Joint Practices in Green Bay

news

Jets Practice Report | Another Step in the Process Awaits Green & White in Green Bay

Zach Wilson Expected to Play 3 or 4 Series vs. the Packers; Jets Will See QB Aaron Rodgers Only in Practice; Robert Saleh and Matt LaFleur Reunited

news

Jets Practice Report | Jamison Crowder Has a Busy Day

WR Elijah Moore Expected to Miss This Week; DT Quinnen Williams Has Domination on His Mind

Advertising