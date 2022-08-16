Training Camp Practice Report

Jets Practice Report | 'Joe Cool' Gets Hot in Red Zone

Denzel Mims Makes Terrific Catch; Duane Brown Gearing Up to Practice

Aug 16, 2022 at 06:30 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Joe Flacco, a k a Joe Cool -- and the Jets offense got hotter on Tuesday as the field got shorter.

"The offense looked really good, especially down there tight in the red zone where things get faster, a lot tighter," HC Robert Saleh said. "That's where veteran experience comes in. I thought they did a really nice job."

Flacco was also efficient in the move-the-ball period that started at the plus-30-yard line. He settled for a field goal on the offense's first drive as he dumped off a third-and-long pass to RB Michael Carter, who set up a shorter attempt.

Flacco found the end zone in four plays in his final drive of practice. He connected with Braxton Berrios and Elijah Moore on the first two plays. After misfiring on the third, Flacco hit Corey Davis twice -- a touchdown in the front of the end zone and the ensuing 2-point conversion in the back of the end zone.

"Joe has proven throughout his time that he's a winner," Saleh said. "I know his record here hasn't been that great. I think he's 0-5 as a starter, but he has [more than] 1,000 yards, 9 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in a Jets uniform. He's been efficient. Even in our Miami game last year where he started, he threw for [almost] 300. We have all the confidence in the world to get the job done."

Receiver Depth on Display
The Green & White's depth at receiver showed on Tuesday.

Denzel Mims had the catch of the day. He climbed the ladder for a touchdown with Luq Barcoo in coverage on a pass from Chris Steveler. Braxton Berrios was instrumental in moving the offense downfield in the move-the-ball period and found the end zone earlier in practice. Jeff Smith scored a touchdown, Garrett Wilson flashed his wiggle, juking Isaiah Dunn after a catch.

"A lot of speed in the group with Elijah, Garrett, Braxton and Jeff Smith," Saleh said. "And then you bring in the size of Denzel and Corey, it's a pretty cool group. It's just a matter of them piecing together how to be efficient, how to play within the structure of the scheme. It's all about the moment of truth, the catch point, making those contested catches and finding ways to separate in man coverage."

Jetcetera
T Duane Brown worked off to the side and did not play in team periods HC. Robert Saleh said the plan is for Brown to start practicing on Thursday. … Saleh hopes DL Quinnen Williams (ankle) will return this week, but is erring on the side of caution. … CB D.J. Reed was back in team periods for the first time since injuring his hamstring. … CB Brandin Echols, S Lamarcus Joyner, T Chuma Edoga, FB Nick Bawden and DT Jonathan Marshall did not practice. … LBHamsah Nasirildeen batted down a pass intended for TE Lawrence Cager. Cager had a big gain over the middle the play before. … CB Rachad Wildgoose had a big hit on WR Jeff Smith along the sideline. … DEs Jermaine Johnson and Bryce Huff each had a sack in the red-zone period. … RB Breece Hall nearly came down with a terrific catch on fourth-and-goal in the side of the end zone with DL Bradlee Anae in coverage.

Practice Gallery | Best Images from a Busy Red Zone Day at Jets Training Camp

See the Green & White on the practice field in full pads during week four at training camp.

Advertising