Jets Practice Report | 'Joe Cool' Gets Hot in Red Zone

Jetcetera

T Duane Brown worked off to the side and did not play in team periods HC. Robert Saleh said the plan is for Brown to start practicing on Thursday. … Saleh hopes DL Quinnen Williams (ankle) will return this week, but is erring on the side of caution. … CB D.J. Reed was back in team periods for the first time since injuring his hamstring. … CB Brandin Echols, S Lamarcus Joyner, T Chuma Edoga, FB Nick Bawden and DT Jonathan Marshall did not practice. … LBHamsah Nasirildeen batted down a pass intended for TE Lawrence Cager. Cager had a big gain over the middle the play before. … CB Rachad Wildgoose had a big hit on WR Jeff Smith along the sideline. … DEs Jermaine Johnson and Bryce Huff each had a sack in the red-zone period. … RB Breece Hall nearly came down with a terrific catch on fourth-and-goal in the side of the end zone with DL Bradlee Anae in coverage.