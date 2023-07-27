Training Camp Practice Report

Presented by

Jets Practice Report | Jason Brownlee Steps Up With Garrett Wilson Sidelined

Robert Saleh Said ‘Indications Are He’ll Be OK’ for Second-Year WR; RB Dalvin Cook Set to Visit This Weekend

Jul 27, 2023 at 06:30 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Practice-Report-2023-v2_edited-072723

Jets second-year wideout Garrett Wilson, who has been one of the best players in the start of camp, sustained an ankle injury early in practice on Thursday. Wilson tried to corral a pass from Aaron Rodgers down the sideline on a free play and landed awkwardly. He jogged off the field and limped into the locker room.

"All indications are he'll be OK," HC Robert Saleh said. "We're just going through procedure."

With Wilson, Allen Lazard (muscle tightness) and Corey Davis (illness) out of the lineup Thursday, the young wideouts took more reps, including UDFA Jason Brownlee, who scored the first-team offense's final touchdown in the call-it period. Brownlee got by CB Sauce Gardner and Rodgers found him streaking down the sideline for a 25-yard pitch-and-catch.

Brownlee also had a touchdown in the red-zone period on a pass from Chris Streveler between two defenders in the back of the end zone.

"When we were able to get him as a free agent, we were really excited about it and he's proven it," Saleh said. "He's showing the ability to win some of those go-balls, big-boy routes. He still has a long way to go as far as developing his intermediate game and all of that, physicality in the run game, things were going to ask him to do in that regard. We really like where he's going. We're only a couple days in pads, we still have a lot of games to play, so there's still a lot he has to prove, but he's trending in the right direction."

Quincy Flies Around
LB Quincy Williams had his best practice of training camp. He was heavily involved in stopping the run and again flashed in coverage. Rodgers tried to deliver a strike to Brownlee over the middle and Williams broke to the ball, tipped it and C.J. Mosley was inches away from picking it off.

"He's always flying around," Saleh said. "I'm excited for him because I feel like he's kind of taken a step in terms of these past couple years he'd rely so much on C.J. [Mosley] to get lined up or to get the call. Now you can hear his voice coming out and I've always said the volume of your voice projects in confidence. The louder you are the more confident you are, and he's getting louder and louder. He's not necessarily separating from C.J. but communicating with CJ. They're talking together and I think what it's creating is a pretty damn good linebacker. I still think he's going to get better. I love the fact that he's here."

Practice Gallery | Top Photos from a Hot Day at Jets Training Camp

See the top images from Thursday's open practice at Jets Training Camp practice on a steamy day.

7.27-gallery-thumb
1 / 71
E_JB2_3688
2 / 71
E_JB2_3981
3 / 71
E_JB2_4260
4 / 71
E_JB2_4212
5 / 71
E_JB2_4162
6 / 71
E_JB1_0384
7 / 71
E_JB2_4070
8 / 71
E_JB2_3941
9 / 71
JB2_5393
10 / 71
E_JB2_3812
11 / 71
E_JB1_0629
12 / 71
E_JB1_1420
13 / 71
E_JB2_3941_1
14 / 71
E_JB1_1073
15 / 71
E_JB1_0725
16 / 71
E_JB2_3679
17 / 71
E_JB1_1453
18 / 71
E_JB1_1379
19 / 71
E_JB1_1010
20 / 71
E_JB1_1248
21 / 71
JB1_2920
22 / 71
E_JB1_0560
23 / 71
JB1_2514
24 / 71
E_JB1_0461
25 / 71
JB2_4369
26 / 71
JB1_2012
27 / 71
JB2_4428
28 / 71
JB2_5319
29 / 71
JB2_4802
30 / 71
JB1_1917
31 / 71
JB2_5282
32 / 71
JB2_4851
33 / 71
JB2_4540
34 / 71
JB1_1812
35 / 71
JB1_1847
36 / 71
JB2_4477
37 / 71
JB1_2384
38 / 71
JB1_2826
39 / 71
JB1_3038
40 / 71
E_SS1_6700
41 / 71
E_SS1_9469
42 / 71
E_SS1_7079
43 / 71
E_SS1_9540
44 / 71
E_SS1_9056 2
45 / 71
E_SS1_7434
46 / 71
E_SS1_9674
47 / 71
E_SS1_9198
48 / 71
E_SS1_9260
49 / 71
E_SS1_9383
50 / 71
E_SS1_9274
51 / 71
E_SS1_7106
52 / 71
E_SS1_9323
53 / 71
E_SS1_8806
54 / 71
E_SS1_9039
55 / 71
E_SS1_8332
56 / 71
E_SS1_7919
57 / 71
E_SS1_9006_1
58 / 71
E_SS1_8905
59 / 71
E_SS1_7355
60 / 71
E_SS1_8856
61 / 71
E_SS1_8709
62 / 71
E_SS1_8423
63 / 71
E_SS1_8436
64 / 71
E_SS1_8299
65 / 71
E_SS1_7856
66 / 71
E_SS1_7582
67 / 71
E_SS1_8205
68 / 71
E_SS1_8389
69 / 71
E_SS1_7127
70 / 71
E_SS1_7035
71 / 71
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Jetcetera
Robert Saleh confirmed that the Jets would host RB Dalvin Cook this weekend. … Zach Wilson ripped a pass up the seam to TE Kenny Yeboah. … Jimmy Moreland had his best practice, picking off a bobbled screen pass from QB Tim Boyle and returning it for a score. He broke up a pass in the end zone the play before intended for TE Jeremy Ruckert. Moreland also stopped a screen to WR Alex Erickson for no gain.

Sauce Gardner was in great coverage in a pass to Mecole Hardman. … UDFA S Trey Dean and the offensive linemen got into a shoving match after Dean took down Michael Carter on a chunk gain. … Bryce Huff had a would-be sack while Carl Lawson and Jermaine Johnson each had pressures in team periods. … K Greg Zuerlein went a 6 of 6 on his field-goal attempts, including two from at least 50 yards.

Related Content

news

Jets Practice Report | Which Two Young Defenders Continue to Flash?

Aaron Rodgers Says Offense Made Mental Mistakes; HC Robert Saleh Not Concerned About O-Line

news

Jets Practice Report | Sauce Gardner Picks Off Aaron Rodgers on Day 1 in Pads

HC Robert Saleh on Max Mitchell: 'He's Kind of Old School'

news

Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers, Offense Finish Strong in Red Zone

Garrett Wilson, Jason Brownlee Make Highlight Catches; Pads Come on Tuesday

news

Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers Puts on Show in First Public Practice

Tempers Flare at Practice; Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson Each Win Reps Against the Other

news

Jets Practice Report | Defense Bests Aaron Rodgers, Offense on Day 2

Safeties Caused Havoc on Day 2 of Training Camp

news

Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh Says, Green & White Will Embrace Expectations, Attention

RB Breece Hall Registers 23 MPH in Rehab; Tackles Will Rotate on Left and Right Sides

news

Jets Practice Report | Corey Davis Ends Camp With Exclamation Point

D.J. Reed, Bryce Hall, George Fant Don't Practice; HC Robert Saleh Says 'It's Not Over' With Denzel Mims

news

Jets-Giants Practice Report | What Did Robert Saleh Think of Thursday's Joint Session?

Garrett Wilson Impresses; Duane Brown Takes First Reps in Pads

news

Jets Practice Report | HC Robert Saleh 'Anticipating a Really Good Day' With Giants

Duane Brown, Quinnen Williams Take Team Reps; No Update on Zach Wilson

news

Jets-Falcons Practice Report | LB C.J. Mosley: 'We Set the Tone Early'

Green & White Impress in Two-Minute Situation; Micheal Clemons Leaves Practice

news

Jets-Falcons Practice Report | Green & White Offense Dazzles in First Joint Session

Sauce Gardner Nearly Has First Camp INT; Jermaine Johnson Ends Atlanta's 2-Minute Drive

Advertising