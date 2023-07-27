Jets Practice Report | Jason Brownlee Steps Up With Garrett Wilson Sidelined

Jets second-year wideout Garrett Wilson, who has been one of the best players in the start of camp, sustained an ankle injury early in practice on Thursday. Wilson tried to corral a pass from Aaron Rodgers down the sideline on a free play and landed awkwardly. He jogged off the field and limped into the locker room.
"All indications are he'll be OK," HC Robert Saleh said. "We're just going through procedure."
With Wilson, Allen Lazard (muscle tightness) and Corey Davis (illness) out of the lineup Thursday, the young wideouts took more reps, including UDFA Jason Brownlee, who scored the first-team offense's final touchdown in the call-it period. Brownlee got by CB Sauce Gardner and Rodgers found him streaking down the sideline for a 25-yard pitch-and-catch.
Brownlee also had a touchdown in the red-zone period on a pass from Chris Streveler between two defenders in the back of the end zone.
"When we were able to get him as a free agent, we were really excited about it and he's proven it," Saleh said. "He's showing the ability to win some of those go-balls, big-boy routes. He still has a long way to go as far as developing his intermediate game and all of that, physicality in the run game, things were going to ask him to do in that regard. We really like where he's going. We're only a couple days in pads, we still have a lot of games to play, so there's still a lot he has to prove, but he's trending in the right direction."
Quincy Flies Around
LB Quincy Williams had his best practice of training camp. He was heavily involved in stopping the run and again flashed in coverage. Rodgers tried to deliver a strike to Brownlee over the middle and Williams broke to the ball, tipped it and C.J. Mosley was inches away from picking it off.
"He's always flying around," Saleh said. "I'm excited for him because I feel like he's kind of taken a step in terms of these past couple years he'd rely so much on C.J. [Mosley] to get lined up or to get the call. Now you can hear his voice coming out and I've always said the volume of your voice projects in confidence. The louder you are the more confident you are, and he's getting louder and louder. He's not necessarily separating from C.J. but communicating with CJ. They're talking together and I think what it's creating is a pretty damn good linebacker. I still think he's going to get better. I love the fact that he's here."
Jetcetera
Robert Saleh confirmed that the Jets would host RB Dalvin Cook this weekend. … Zach Wilson ripped a pass up the seam to TE Kenny Yeboah. … Jimmy Moreland had his best practice, picking off a bobbled screen pass from QB Tim Boyle and returning it for a score. He broke up a pass in the end zone the play before intended for TE Jeremy Ruckert. Moreland also stopped a screen to WR Alex Erickson for no gain.
Sauce Gardner was in great coverage in a pass to Mecole Hardman. … UDFA S Trey Dean and the offensive linemen got into a shoving match after Dean took down Michael Carter on a chunk gain. … Bryce Huff had a would-be sack while Carl Lawson and Jermaine Johnson each had pressures in team periods. … K Greg Zuerlein went a 6 of 6 on his field-goal attempts, including two from at least 50 yards.