Jets Practice Report | Jason Brownlee Steps Up With Garrett Wilson Sidelined

Jets second-year wideout Garrett Wilson, who has been one of the best players in the start of camp, sustained an ankle injury early in practice on Thursday. Wilson tried to corral a pass from Aaron Rodgers down the sideline on a free play and landed awkwardly. He jogged off the field and limped into the locker room.

"When we were able to get him as a free agent, we were really excited about it and he's proven it," Saleh said. "He's showing the ability to win some of those go-balls, big-boy routes. He still has a long way to go as far as developing his intermediate game and all of that, physicality in the run game, things were going to ask him to do in that regard. We really like where he's going. We're only a couple days in pads, we still have a lot of games to play, so there's still a lot he has to prove, but he's trending in the right direction."