Jets Practice Report | Jamison Crowder Has a Busy Day

Jetcetera

The following players did not participate Monday: WR-KR Braxton Berrios, DL Ronnie Blair, S Ashtyn Davis, CB Isaiah Dunn, CB Justin Hardee, WR Elijah Moore LB Del'Shawn Phillips, DL Kyle Phillips and OL Alijah-Vera Tucker. Vera-Tucker remains day-to-day following a pec injury. … One of Wilson's prettiest throws in Monday's workout had an unfortunate ending. After delivering a rope over the middle to TE Ryan Griffin, the veteran tight end pulled up and exited the field. He is being evaluated for a hamstring injury. … Mike White, who was 13-of-19 vs. the Giants for 127 yards, and RB Michael Carter connected on a nice touch pass that the North Carolina product corralled in front of a closing Hamsah Nasirildeen. While Nasirildeen continued to get most of the reps with the first-unit defense, Noah Dawkins was in there on the first team rep. Early in practice, Wilson fired high for Denzel Mims and the ball sailed by into the hands of backup S Sharrod Neasman. Converted DB Zane Lewis registered an INT of a James Morgan pass following a play-fake. Saleh said of Lewis: "He's been doing a nice job. There's a learning process that he has to go through, going from corner to safety and feeling all that, and I thought he's done a really nice job throughout OTAs and training camp. He's stacked up some good days and he has to continue to stack things up, but I'm encouraged with the way it's gone for him so far."… The team ended practice with 7-on-7 work inside the red zone as Wilson fired a scoring pass to TE Chris Herndon and went short to Herndon two reps later. Wilson had a great back-shoulder toss to Carter for a TD as ILB Jarrad Davis tried to close and knock the ball down. Bryce Hall stepped in front of Crowder on one rep by the goal line and recorded a theft of the rookie QB. … Another practice, another sack for DE Carl Lawson. … Veteran RB Tevin Coleman, who missed Saturday's game for personal reasons, was back and had a number of touches. … Today's final word goes to Quinnen Williams, who is ready for the green light. "I just want to execute and dominate every single play that I can."