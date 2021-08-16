Jets Practice Report | Jamison Crowder Has a Busy Day

The dynamic Elijah Moore was sensational at the start of training camp and Corey Davis has been prolific as the days have progressed. And while the two newcomers in Moore (5-10, 178), a rookie from Mississippi, and Davis (6-3, 209), a free-agent addition who averaged 15.5 yards a grab and had 984 yards receiving last season in Tennessee, will be counted on heavily in this Jets offense, it would be wise not to forget about Jamison Crowder.
In his seventh professional season, Crowder (5-9, 177) is a smooth wideout who was a favorite target of rookie QB Zach Wilson Monday. In a third-down team period, Wilson went to Crowder after the latter got a step on rookie nickel Michael Carter II. A couple reps later, it was Wilson to Crowder again. A couple of reps after that, it was Wilson to Crowder yet again.
One of the great aspects of training camp is you have matchups like Crowder vs. Carter II, two Duke alums at very different stages of their respective careers. Crowder, a fourth-round pick out of Duke in 2015, will help with the secondary education of Carter II, a fifth-round pick from Duke last April, on the practice field and perhaps off of it as well. The other positive is Wilson's comfort level continues to grow with different targets as the Jets resumed work following Wilson's 6-of-9 for 63 yards performance against the Giants in Week 1 of the preseason.
The Jets will hold a brief workout Tuesday and then depart for Green Bay later in the afternoon as joint practices with the Packers are on deck for Wednesday and Thursday before exhibition game two on Saturday. Moore, who sustained a quad injury last Thursday and missed the Jets' 12-7 win over the Giants, is not expected to return until next week at the earliest.
Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters: "Elijah Moore, not expecting him this week. Hopeful to get him back next week for Philadelphia. I'm not worried about his status for Week 1."
Moore worked to the side today with a number of injured Jets but one player cleared for takeoff is DT Quinnen Williams. The third-year DT, who racked up 7 sacks last season, likely will receive some practice snaps in Green Bay.
Saleh said: "Maybe get him a couple of reps when we get to Green Bay, but we're going to ease him in and use this week to give him a chance to get his wind back."
Ground Gains for Ty and Co.
Ty Johnson started against the Giants and finished with 33 yards on 9 carries (3.7 avg), accounting for 20 of the offense's 52 yards totaled on the Jets' first drive that ended with a field goal. Johnson had four rushes for 20 yards (5.0 avg) including an 11-yard scamper on the unit's first play.
"I think everyone was just jelling really well, especially in the first quarter," he said. "We've been really grinding it out the past few weeks in camp and everything. It's really a credit to the defense because they've been jumping off the ball, getting after us. I think when the game came Saturday, it was a whole different feel because the intensity was a different because we've been going against the best intensity we got in our own guys on the defensive side of the ball.
"It was really good work and we were jelling really well. Myself, there are some details I have to do better, but other than that, it felt really good to get everyone on the field and have a preseason game."
La'Mical Perine's 14-yard run in the second half was the team's longest of the evening and Perine scored the team's only TD on a bruising 4-yard carry. The O-line had good push up front in the opening quarter as Johnson and rookie Michael Carter combined for 48 yards on 11 carries.
Johnson said: "We're moving guys. You see when any of the running backs are in there, you see the line just moving. You see [the offensive line] and all those guys are running off the ball moving guys. When you see it on film, it's like, 'Damn. Sorry.' They're really moving guys and it's been great. I think it's going to benefit a lot of the running backs in this scheme."
Jetcetera
The following players did not participate Monday: WR-KR Braxton Berrios, DL Ronnie Blair, S Ashtyn Davis, CB Isaiah Dunn, CB Justin Hardee, WR Elijah Moore LB Del'Shawn Phillips, DL Kyle Phillips and OL Alijah-Vera Tucker. Vera-Tucker remains day-to-day following a pec injury. … One of Wilson's prettiest throws in Monday's workout had an unfortunate ending. After delivering a rope over the middle to TE Ryan Griffin, the veteran tight end pulled up and exited the field. He is being evaluated for a hamstring injury. … Mike White, who was 13-of-19 vs. the Giants for 127 yards, and RB Michael Carter connected on a nice touch pass that the North Carolina product corralled in front of a closing Hamsah Nasirildeen. While Nasirildeen continued to get most of the reps with the first-unit defense, Noah Dawkins was in there on the first team rep. Early in practice, Wilson fired high for Denzel Mims and the ball sailed by into the hands of backup S Sharrod Neasman. Converted DB Zane Lewis registered an INT of a James Morgan pass following a play-fake. Saleh said of Lewis: "He's been doing a nice job. There's a learning process that he has to go through, going from corner to safety and feeling all that, and I thought he's done a really nice job throughout OTAs and training camp. He's stacked up some good days and he has to continue to stack things up, but I'm encouraged with the way it's gone for him so far."… The team ended practice with 7-on-7 work inside the red zone as Wilson fired a scoring pass to TE Chris Herndon and went short to Herndon two reps later. Wilson had a great back-shoulder toss to Carter for a TD as ILB Jarrad Davis tried to close and knock the ball down. Bryce Hall stepped in front of Crowder on one rep by the goal line and recorded a theft of the rookie QB. … Another practice, another sack for DE Carl Lawson. … Veteran RB Tevin Coleman, who missed Saturday's game for personal reasons, was back and had a number of touches. … Today's final word goes to Quinnen Williams, who is ready for the green light. "I just want to execute and dominate every single play that I can."