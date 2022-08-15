Jets Practice Report | Hungry to Play Somebody Else

Jetcetera

Rookie CB Sauce Gardnernearly produced his first interception of camp. He got both his hands on a Joe Flacco pass along the sideline but was unable to come down with the takeaway. "Ahmad has some sauce to him, that's for sure," said LB C.J. Mosley. "On the field, he's working, all the time, he's talking, he's working, he's on the sideline asking questions. Even today we were talking, we had a little collision on the sideline where Rank [Sheldon Rankins] was running from the defensive line, they ran into him. So, he was just giving us little stories about him in college. It was just really cool to just listen to him talk. Off the field, he's very confident as well, he's a very smart player and you respect that a lot. He doesn't try to act like he knows everything, he listens, and he tries to do the right things. … Veteran T Duane Brownworked off to the side Monday, wearing No. 68. The first tackles up were Chuma Edoga at LT and George Fant at RT although Grant Hermanns and Max Mitchell again got some work with the first team. Mitchell said of Brown: 'I'm excited to learn from him more than anything. You know, 15 years, that's a testament right there, so I have nothing to lose here." … DT Quinnen Williams (ankle) and K Eddy*Piñeiro* (back tightness) were held out of practice. … When asked about whether he considered sitting LB Quincy Williamsafter his unnecessary roughness penalty on QB Jalen Hurts, head coach Robert Saleh said: "Quincy is not a guy who is deliberate or a cheap-shot guy. He made a mistake, get him on the field and let's talk about it in-between series and we'll talk about it in the film room afterward. But he knows better."