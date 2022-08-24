Training Camp Practice Report

Presented by

Jets Practice Report | HC Robert Saleh 'Anticipating a Really Good Day' With Giants

Duane Brown, Quinnen Williams Take Team Reps; No Update on Zach Wilson

Aug 24, 2022 at 06:30 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

training camp practice report 16x9-082422

Wednesday's practice was lighter as the Jets prepared to do something for the first time since 2005 -- practice with the crosstown rival Giants.

"I've got a lot of respect for Brian [Giants HC Brian Daboll] and the person he is," HC Robert Saleh said. "If he's anything like the way we are, and I believe he is, it's going to be a respectful practice for us for us to get some work in. Competitive practice, but at the same time, treating each other like our own teammates, protecting one another and making sure we're getting what we need so we can all get better."

Saleh didn't give a preview of Thursday's practice script, but he's excited to see how the offense responds to Giants DC Wink Martindale's blitz-heavy scheme.

"To be able to see those, talk about those and the man coverages that they play, a lot of different work than what we've gotten against ourselves and Atlanta," he said. "We're anticipating a really good day tomorrow."

Practice Gallery | Best Photos as the Jets Begin Week 5 of Preseason Practice

See the Green & White practicing on Wednesday to kick off the fifth week of preseason practices.

E_SS1_9353
1 / 41
E_SS1_7866
2 / 41
E_SS1_7713
3 / 41
E_SZ2_9847
4 / 41
E_SS1_8051
5 / 41
E_SS1_9068
6 / 41
E_SZ2_9916
7 / 41
E_SS1_9560
8 / 41
E_SS1_9971
9 / 41
E_SZ2_0549
10 / 41
E_SS1_9704
11 / 41
E_SZ2_9858
12 / 41
E_SS1_9940
13 / 41
E_SZ2_0702
14 / 41
E_SS1_9840
15 / 41
E_SS1_9540
16 / 41
E_SS1_9483
17 / 41
E_SS1_9533
18 / 41
E_SS1_9503
19 / 41
E_SS1_9371
20 / 41
E_SS1_8655
21 / 41
E_SS1_9291
22 / 41
E_SS1_9077
23 / 41
E_SS1_9053
24 / 41
E_SS1_8161
25 / 41
E_SS1_9210
26 / 41
E_SS1_8889
27 / 41
E_SS1_9202
28 / 41
E_SS1_8776
29 / 41
E_SS1_8801
30 / 41
E_SS1_8547
31 / 41
E_SS1_8300
32 / 41
E_SS1_8219
33 / 41
E_SS1_8116
34 / 41
E_SS1_8852
35 / 41
E_SS1_8279
36 / 41
E_SS1_8019
37 / 41
E_SS1_7768
38 / 41
E_SS1_7881
39 / 41
E_SS1_7983
40 / 41
E_SS1_7707
41 / 41
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Returning Players
The Jets are getting healthier as Sunday's dress rehearsal, third and final preseason game approaches. LT Duane Brown took his first team reps Wednesday and DT Quinnen Williams, who was having a great training camp before hurting his ankle, returned.

"He's in the best shape of his life," Saleh said of Williams. "I don't want to speak for him. I've only known him for a couple years now, but the guy is out there, he doesn't sweat, he has great explosive movement. … The expectations are do your best, but we're really excited because we think his best is going to be pretty damn good this year."

Saleh said of Brown: "We'll continue to ramp him up and he's in phenomenal shape, so I'm not worried about his ability to go for a full game. It's just a matter of getting those football plays in. He's very familiar with the scheme so it was awesome to get them all together."

Jetcetera
HC Robert Saleh doesn't have a timetable on when Zach Wilson will be cleared to start drills but said the QB is "working his tail off." … Sauce Gardner broke up a deep ball intended for Braxton Berrios after Joe Flacco drew the defense offside. … Flacco hit Corey Davis over the middle for a big gain. … Michael Carter II had a nice PBU in the red zone intended for Michael Carter. Carter II later got his hands on a pass that fell into Berrios' hands. … Garrett Wilson looked like he came down with a touchdown pass in the back of the end zone until D.J. Reed knocked it out of his hands at the last second. … S Tony Adams broke up a pass in the end zone intended for Breece Hall. … Calvin Jackson made a toe-tapping grab in the back of the end zone. … Lawrence Cager had a TD in the red zone period. … Greg Zeurlein made all 6 of his field-goal attempts including one from 53 yards. … Practice ended with a Carter receiving TD as Flacco rolled out of the pocket and eventually hit the second-year RB in the front of the end zone.

Related Content

news

Jets-Falcons Practice Report | LB C.J. Mosley: 'We Set the Tone Early'

Green & White Impress in Two-Minute Situation; Micheal Clemons Leaves Practice

news

Jets-Falcons Practice Report | Green & White Offense Dazzles in First Joint Session

Sauce Gardner Nearly Has First Camp INT; Jermaine Johnson Ends Atlanta's 2-Minute Drive

news

Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Joint Practices with Falcons

Isaiah Dunn Flashes; Quinnen Williams, Duane Brown Work to the Side

news

Jets Practice Report | 'Joe Cool' Gets Hot in Red Zone

Denzel Mims Makes Terrific Catch; Duane Brown Gearing Up to Practice

news

Jets Practice Report | Hungry to Play Somebody Else

T Duane Brown Arrives in Florham Park; Plus Updates on S Jason Pinnock and WR Garrett Wilson

news

Jets Practice Report | George Fant Makes Switch to RT

DE Carl Lawson Slated to Make Preseason Debut vs. Falcons; QB Chris Streveler Receives Initial Team Practice Reps

news

Jets Practice Report | Zach Wilson's Confidence Is 'Unflappable'

Green & White Have Open Competition at RT; Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers Have Vet Days

news

Jets Practice Report | Defense Not Settling, Aiming to Be 'Legendary'

Greg Knapp Is Posthumus Winner of Achievement Award; Rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert Has First Reception in Team Periods

news

Jets Practice Report | RT Mekhi Becton's Knee Is 'Stable' After Injury Monday

Corey Davis Scores in Move-the-Ball Period; Jermaine Johnson Flashes

news

Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh on Green & White: Good Competitive Scrimmage

Zach Wilson Has 'Really Good' Practice; Team Hosts Free Agent T Duane Brown

news

Jets Practice Report | What Is Robert Saleh's No. 1 Rule of Training Camp?

Bryce Hall Picks off Zach Wilson; Zonovan Knight Ends Practice with Long TD Run

Advertising