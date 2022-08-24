Jets Practice Report | HC Robert Saleh 'Anticipating a Really Good Day' With Giants

Jetcetera

HC Robert Saleh doesn't have a timetable on when Zach Wilson will be cleared to start drills but said the QB is "working his tail off." … Sauce Gardner broke up a deep ball intended for Braxton Berrios after Joe Flacco drew the defense offside. … Flacco hit Corey Davis over the middle for a big gain. … Michael Carter II had a nice PBU in the red zone intended for Michael Carter. Carter II later got his hands on a pass that fell into Berrios' hands. … Garrett Wilson looked like he came down with a touchdown pass in the back of the end zone until D.J. Reed knocked it out of his hands at the last second. … S Tony Adams broke up a pass in the end zone intended for Breece Hall. … Calvin Jackson made a toe-tapping grab in the back of the end zone. … Lawrence Cager had a TD in the red zone period. … Greg Zeurlein made all 6 of his field-goal attempts including one from 53 yards. … Practice ended with a Carter receiving TD as Flacco rolled out of the pocket and eventually hit the second-year RB in the front of the end zone.