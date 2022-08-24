Jets Practice Report | HC Robert Saleh 'Anticipating a Really Good Day' With Giants

Wednesday's practice was lighter as the Jets prepared to do something for the first time since 2005 -- practice with the crosstown rival Giants.
"I've got a lot of respect for Brian [Giants HC Brian Daboll] and the person he is," HC Robert Saleh said. "If he's anything like the way we are, and I believe he is, it's going to be a respectful practice for us for us to get some work in. Competitive practice, but at the same time, treating each other like our own teammates, protecting one another and making sure we're getting what we need so we can all get better."
Saleh didn't give a preview of Thursday's practice script, but he's excited to see how the offense responds to Giants DC Wink Martindale's blitz-heavy scheme.
"To be able to see those, talk about those and the man coverages that they play, a lot of different work than what we've gotten against ourselves and Atlanta," he said. "We're anticipating a really good day tomorrow."
See the Green & White practicing on Wednesday to kick off the fifth week of preseason practices.
Returning Players
The Jets are getting healthier as Sunday's dress rehearsal, third and final preseason game approaches. LT Duane Brown took his first team reps Wednesday and DT Quinnen Williams, who was having a great training camp before hurting his ankle, returned.
"He's in the best shape of his life," Saleh said of Williams. "I don't want to speak for him. I've only known him for a couple years now, but the guy is out there, he doesn't sweat, he has great explosive movement. … The expectations are do your best, but we're really excited because we think his best is going to be pretty damn good this year."
Saleh said of Brown: "We'll continue to ramp him up and he's in phenomenal shape, so I'm not worried about his ability to go for a full game. It's just a matter of getting those football plays in. He's very familiar with the scheme so it was awesome to get them all together."
Jetcetera
HC Robert Saleh doesn't have a timetable on when Zach Wilson will be cleared to start drills but said the QB is "working his tail off." … Sauce Gardner broke up a deep ball intended for Braxton Berrios after Joe Flacco drew the defense offside. … Flacco hit Corey Davis over the middle for a big gain. … Michael Carter II had a nice PBU in the red zone intended for Michael Carter. Carter II later got his hands on a pass that fell into Berrios' hands. … Garrett Wilson looked like he came down with a touchdown pass in the back of the end zone until D.J. Reed knocked it out of his hands at the last second. … S Tony Adams broke up a pass in the end zone intended for Breece Hall. … Calvin Jackson made a toe-tapping grab in the back of the end zone. … Lawrence Cager had a TD in the red zone period. … Greg Zeurlein made all 6 of his field-goal attempts including one from 53 yards. … Practice ended with a Carter receiving TD as Flacco rolled out of the pocket and eventually hit the second-year RB in the front of the end zone.