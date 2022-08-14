Training Camp Practice Report

Presented by

Jets Practice Report | George Fant Makes Switch to RT

DE Carl Lawson Slated to Make Preseason Debut vs. Falcons; QB Chris Streveler Receives Initial Team Practice Reps

Aug 14, 2022 at 06:30 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

training camp practice report 16x9-081422

After agreeing to terms with veteran tackle Duane Brown and with his signing imminent, the Jets have shifted George Fant back to RT. Fant was named the team's starting left tackle at the beginning of camp, but Mekhi Becton's potentially season-ending knee injury coupled with the addition of Brown brought about a switch across the line.

"For George, his curse is also his blessing in that he's extremely versatile, very athletic," head coach Robert Saleh said of Fant following Sunday's non-padded practice. "He is a team guy and tremendously talented."

Fant, who started the 2021 season at RT, had a career year in '21 after Becton went down with a knee injury in the opener at Carolina. Fant (30) started 15 games, lining up in 887 snaps, and according to Pro Football Focus, he posted the third-best pressure rate (3.03%) among left tackles.

"Obviously, he's a competitor, he just wants a home," Saleh said. "But at the same time, he's the ultimate team guy. I know he's going to put in the work and do everything he can to be the best right tackle he can possibly be. But it was a very good, productive conversation. But again, sometimes a player's greatest blessing is also a curse. But I think he's going to be great out there."

Fant, who played both tackle spots and even joined some personnel packages as a third tight end in Seattle, signed with the Jets in 2020 and started 14 games at RT. With a new zone blocking system employed by OC Mike LaFleur and offensive line coach/run game coordinator John Benton, Fant excelled on the left side and wanted to remain there. But Becton went down and Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler, has made 203 career starts  all at left tackle.

"You still want to put your best five forward," Saleh said. "That is the No. 1 responsibility for all of us is to protect the quarterback and you can argue George's left tackle production was better than when he played right tackle. But that was different scheme. We think he'll be fine playing right tackle in our scheme; he hasn't had a chance to play right tackle in our scheme."

As Saleh pointed out Sunday, the Jets haven't had continuity along the offensive line throughout the spring and summer. Becton, a new father, missed spring workouts; and Fant, who had an offseason knee procedure, has gradually increased his workload throughout camp. After the Jets started rookie Max Mitchell and Chuma Edoga at RT and LT, Friday in Philly, Fant went to RT when team reps commenced Sunday and Edoga was back at LT.

"We just want five guys to play together and build some continuity," Saleh said.

Practice Gallery | Best Images from Sunday's Open Practice at Jets Training Camp

See the Green & White on the practice field in full pads during week four at training camp.

E_SS1_9995
1 / 12
E_SS1_9827
2 / 12
E_SS1_9421
3 / 12
E_SS1_9288
4 / 12
E_SS1_9671
5 / 12
E_SS1_9948
6 / 12
E_SS1_9932
7 / 12
E_SS1_9886
8 / 12
E_SS1_9328
9 / 12
E_SS1_9397
10 / 12
E_SS2_1331
11 / 12
E_SS2_1265_1
12 / 12
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Lawson to Fly Against Falcons
The Jets played many of their starters against the Eagles, but Saleh decided to sit Mike LB C.J. Mosley and DE Carl Lawson. Lawson, returning from an Achilles tendon tear, hasn't played in any game action in exactly one calendar year. Lawson last got game reps in the Jets' preseason-opening 12-7 victory over the crosstown Giants last Aug. 14.

"The intent was to play them both and I woke up that morning and said I'm going to let them go through the mental aspects of it to get their bodies right," Saleh said. "So, they were mentally preparing themselves to play, and we were in the locker room before kickoff, and I told them to leave their helmets in the locker room."

Lawson is slated to make his preseason debut in front of nationally televised ESPN audience against the Falcons on Monday night, Aug. 22

"They cleared the emotional hurdle, especially for Carl more so than C.J.," Saleh said. "But clear the emotional hurdle, and next game he'll play for sure, for sure, for sure, for sure, for sure."

Jetcetera
With Zach Wilson on his way to Los Angeles to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his knee, the QB rotation was Joe Flacco, Mike White and Chris Streveler. These were Streveler's first team reps in practice, and they came after a terrific performance against the Eagles as he ran for 31 yards and threw a pair of late TDs in the Jets' 24-21 win.

"Just a great example for every professional throughout all 32 teams that you can either complain and dwell on what your opportunities are or what your circumstances are when you get your opportunity, or you just go dominate," said HC Robert Saleh. "And that's what he demonstrated, and I thought that was really cool to see."

RB Ty Johnson, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, returned to team drills. … D.J. Reed (hamstring) remained sidelined, so the Jets again lined up with CB Sauce Gardner and Bryce Hall on the outside. Hall recorded his second INT of camp, leaping to snare a Flacco pass that looked to be intended for TE C.J. Uzomah. … Jason Pinnock got first-team reps at safety with Lamarcus Joyner was out with an illness. … Grant Hermanns got some run at LT with the first team and exchanged a few haymakers with DE Carl Lawson following a play. … At the end of practice, DT Nathan Shepherd and WR Garrett Wilson got in each other's faces, but cooler heads prevailed. "I want to celebrate Shep because Old Shep would have been punching and swinging," said Saleh. "He remained composed, which was awesome."

Related Content

news

Jets Practice Report | Zach Wilson's Confidence Is 'Unflappable'

Green & White Have Open Competition at RT; Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers Have Vet Days

news

Jets Practice Report | Defense Not Settling, Aiming to Be 'Legendary'

Greg Knapp Is Posthumus Winner of Achievement Award; Rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert Has First Reception in Team Periods

news

Jets Practice Report | RT Mekhi Becton's Knee Is 'Stable' After Injury Monday

Corey Davis Scores in Move-the-Ball Period; Jermaine Johnson Flashes

news

Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh on Green & White: Good Competitive Scrimmage

Zach Wilson Has 'Really Good' Practice; Team Hosts Free Agent T Duane Brown

news

Jets Practice Report | What Is Robert Saleh's No. 1 Rule of Training Camp?

Bryce Hall Picks off Zach Wilson; Zonovan Knight Ends Practice with Long TD Run

news

Jets Practice Report | Zach Wilson Is Red-Hot in Red-Zone Period

Michael Carter Returns to Practice; Ty Johnson and Greg Zuerlein Sit Out

news

Jets Practice Report | Offense 'Had to Get After It' After Defense's Performance Monday

Michael Carter, Vinny Curry Did Not Practice on Tuesday; George Fant Took Team Reps for First Time in Camp

news

Jets Practice Report | Defense 'On Fire' During First Day in Pads

Offense Struggles in Call-It Period; Zach Wilson Finds Elijah Moore for 80-Yard Touchdown

news

Jets Practice Report | D.J. Reed, Garrett Wilson Put on Show For Fans on Back Together Saturday

Quinnen Williams Leaves Practice Early with Throat Injury; Braxton Berrios Takes Team Reps

news

Jets Practice Report | Corey Davis Gives Offense the Win with Red Zone TD

Sauce Gardner, Bryce Hall Alternating Reps; Mekhi Becton Has Best Practice According to HC Robert Saleh

news

Jets Practice Report | Defensive Line Applies the Heat as Temperature Rises

QB Zach Wilson Impressed in Third-Down Session; George Fant, Braxton Berrios Held Out of Team Periods

Advertising