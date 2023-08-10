Training Camp Practice Report

Presented by

Jets Practice Report | Garrett Wilson Returns to the Field

Offensive Line Remains in Focus; Zach Wilson Has Strong Session 

Aug 10, 2023 at 06:30 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
by Eric Allen & Ethan Greenberg
Practice-Report-2023-v2_edited-1-081023

Life in the NFL is about adjusting on the fly. Such was the case Thursday morning in Spartanburg, SC where the Jets and Panthers were scheduled to have their second of two joint practices. Mother Nature, however, had other plans as heavy rain and lightning forced a cancellation.

The teams decided to practice separately, and the Jets held their session at 10:45AM at Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College.

"It's very similar," HC Robert Saleh said of any changes to the practice script. "We were just going to do seven-on-seven and a two-minute drill with Carolina. Rather than doing it with them, we'll service one another in terms of one vs. ones, twos vs. twos and then we'll finish our practice."

Second-year WR Garrett Wilson returned to the field Thursday after missing roughly two weeks with an ankle injury. Wilson was quickly integrated back with the first-team offense and caught a short pass on the second team rep and later Aaron Rodgers went to the explosive target after a quick count. The offense won the competition period thanks to a connection from the veteran signal-caller to RB Bam Knight. Knight leaked out of the backfield and was uncovered as Rodgers dumped it off to the second-year back and he produced big yards after the catch. The group, however, couldn't find the end zone in the two-minute period.

Zach Wilson, who will start Saturday in the team's second preseason game, led the second team to a score. Down eight points on the plus-25-yard line and no timeouts, Wilson found undrafted free agent WR Xavier Gipson, who was wide open, on fourth down over the middle for a touchdown. On the two-point conversion, Wilson bought time and maneuvered the pocket before delivering a ball to Gipson in the back of the end zone for a successful conversion.

"You probably felt like [Wednesday] was not his best day and that's okay," Saleh said of Wilson. "He threw his first interception of camp. … You're always going to hit a bump in the road, I don't care how good of a quarterback you are. Just [want] to see him bounce back and continue and get back on track on the road he's been on. I'm excited about his direction. He's in such a great mindset, so it's just a matter of him just getting back on the horse and rolling."

Practice Gallery | Top Photos from Thursday's Practice in Spartanburg, S.C.

See photos of the Jets during Thursday's training camp practice in South Carolina.

Practice-Galleries-thumb-8.10
1 / 66
SS3_0243
2 / 66
SS3_9563
3 / 66
SS3_9785
4 / 66
SS3_9511
5 / 66
SS3_9678
6 / 66
SS3_9088
7 / 66
SS3_9796
8 / 66
SS3_9503
9 / 66
SS3_9213
10 / 66
SS3_8939
11 / 66
SS3_8841
12 / 66
SS3_8917
13 / 66
SS3_9260
14 / 66
SS3_9419
15 / 66
SS3_8770
16 / 66
SS3_9473
17 / 66
SS3_9138
18 / 66
SS3_8665
19 / 66
SS3_9039
20 / 66
SS3_1656
21 / 66
SS3_1706
22 / 66
SS1_9189
23 / 66
SS3_1543
24 / 66
SS3_1322
25 / 66
SS3_1513
26 / 66
SS3_1574
27 / 66
SZ1_0241
28 / 66
SS3_1289
29 / 66
SS3_1180
30 / 66
SS3_0550
31 / 66
SS3_0326
32 / 66
SS3_1086
33 / 66
SA106788
34 / 66
SS3_0815
35 / 66
SS3_0338
36 / 66
SA106859
37 / 66
SS1_0574
38 / 66
SS1_0132
39 / 66
SS1_9499
40 / 66
SZ1_0542
41 / 66
SS1_9695
42 / 66
SA106291
43 / 66
SZ1_0415
44 / 66
SS1_9979
45 / 66
SS3_2446
46 / 66
SS3_0497
47 / 66
SS3_2139
48 / 66
SS1_9782
49 / 66
SS3_2036
50 / 66
SS1_9269
51 / 66
SS1_0635
52 / 66
SS1_0025
53 / 66
SA106502
54 / 66
SA106849
55 / 66
SS1_0768
56 / 66
SS1_0373
57 / 66
SS1_0524
58 / 66
SA106718
59 / 66
SA106934
60 / 66
SA106904
61 / 66
SS1_3369
62 / 66
SZ1_1421
63 / 66
SZ1_1384
64 / 66
SZ1_1513
65 / 66
SZ1_1302
66 / 66
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Offensive Line
In one month and one day, the Jets will open regular season play at home against the Bills. There aren't a lot of open competitions on the offense for starting job, but that's not the case at tackle. Billy Turner and Max Mitchell continue to rotate at left and right tackle. Mitchell played LT Wednesday and Turner RT before switching Thursday. Veteran Duane Brown remains on PUP following offseason shoulder surgery.

Another name that could join the mix is versatile third-year OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, who played RG, RT and LT in consecutive weeks last season. Saleh said his preference is to play AVT at right guard, but the Jets' top five players will be in the lineup.

"You know my optimistic side will say we got time," Saleh said. "There's still a lot of pieces, we've got some cards in our back pocket that we can use, but as a coach, you want it done yesterday. We want these guys rolling, we want confidence, we want to start humming, but I also understand all the different moving parts and verbiage and new scheme."

Jetcetera
The play of the day was a throw from QB Aaron Rodgers to WR Malik Taylor in front of the boundary. Rodgers rolled to his left and delivered a strike. CB D.J. Reed, who was in tight coverage on the connection, later broke up a pass intended for Taylor and forced a throwaway. … Rodgers and TE C.J. Uzomah had completions on consecutive plays as the first connect came off a pretty play-action misdirection. … S Adrian Amos registered a PD of a Zach Wilson pass intended for WR Xavier Gipson and the deflected ball was nearly intercepted by S Ashtyn Davis… Wilson and WR Irvin Charles had good chemistry throughout and they connected for a score in the end zone in the red-zone move-the-ball period. … After LB Quincy Williams stopped RB RB Michael Carter for a short gain in the red zone, CB Brandin Echols provided stingy coverage on Rodgers and forced a throw out of bounds. … CB Sauce Gardner (quad), DE Carl Lawson (back) and rookie T Carter Warren did not practice.

Related Content

news

Jets-Panthers Practice Report | Jets Defense 'Lights Out' in Carolina

Bryce Young Looks Good in the Quick Game; Aaron Rodgers Says Offense Lacked Energy Early
news

Jets Practice Report | C.J. Mosley Gets His Defense Ready for Carolina Road Trip

Aaron Rodgers Throws 2 Picks (and 1 TD), Zach Wilson Fires 2 Scoring Passes Before Team Heads South
news

Jets Practice Report | Sauce Gardner Picks Off Aaron Rodgers to End Memorable Weekend

Tight Ends Targeted Often Sunday; Laken Tomlinson, Quincy Williams, Jermaine Johnson Exit Practice 
news

Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers 'Fine' After Toe Scare

Xavier Gipson Impresses, Garrett Wilson Expected Back Tuesday
news

Jets Practice Report | Tempers Flare in Final Session Before Hall of Fame Game

Zach Wilson Set to Start in Preseason Opener; Jason Brownlee Has Catch of Training Camp
news

Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers, Offense Went 'Back and Forth' with Defense

Mekhi Becton Has Impressive Showing; Randall Cobb Is Back in the Mix
news

Jets Practice Report | Running Backs Break Free in Sunday's Open Session

Dalvin Cook Visits Green & White; Will McDonald Has Pair of Splash Plays
news

Jets Practice Report | Jason Brownlee Steps Up With Garrett Wilson Sidelined

Robert Saleh Said 'Indications Are He'll Be OK' for Second-Year WR; RB Dalvin Cook Set to Visit This Weekend
news

Jets Practice Report | Which Two Young Defenders Continue to Flash?

Aaron Rodgers Says Offense Made Mental Mistakes; HC Robert Saleh Not Concerned About O-Line
news

Jets Practice Report | Sauce Gardner Picks Off Aaron Rodgers on Day 1 in Pads

HC Robert Saleh on Max Mitchell: 'He's Kind of Old School'
news

Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers, Offense Finish Strong in Red Zone

Garrett Wilson, Jason Brownlee Make Highlight Catches; Pads Come on Tuesday
Advertising