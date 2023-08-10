Jets Practice Report | Garrett Wilson Returns to the Field

Life in the NFL is about adjusting on the fly. Such was the case Thursday morning in Spartanburg, SC where the Jets and Panthers were scheduled to have their second of two joint practices. Mother Nature, however, had other plans as heavy rain and lightning forced a cancellation.

The teams decided to practice separately, and the Jets held their session at 10:45AM at Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College.

"It's very similar," HC Robert Saleh said of any changes to the practice script. "We were just going to do seven-on-seven and a two-minute drill with Carolina. Rather than doing it with them, we'll service one another in terms of one vs. ones, twos vs. twos and then we'll finish our practice."

Second-year WR Garrett Wilson returned to the field Thursday after missing roughly two weeks with an ankle injury. Wilson was quickly integrated back with the first-team offense and caught a short pass on the second team rep and later Aaron Rodgers went to the explosive target after a quick count. The offense won the competition period thanks to a connection from the veteran signal-caller to RB Bam Knight. Knight leaked out of the backfield and was uncovered as Rodgers dumped it off to the second-year back and he produced big yards after the catch. The group, however, couldn't find the end zone in the two-minute period.

Zach Wilson, who will start Saturday in the team's second preseason game, led the second team to a score. Down eight points on the plus-25-yard line and no timeouts, Wilson found undrafted free agent WR Xavier Gipson, who was wide open, on fourth down over the middle for a touchdown. On the two-point conversion, Wilson bought time and maneuvered the pocket before delivering a ball to Gipson in the back of the end zone for a successful conversion.