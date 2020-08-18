Jets Practice Report: Game-Like Simulations Planned for MetLife Stadium

The Jets had a recovery day Tuesday, conducting a quick walk through without pads at One Jets Drive. Because of to a number of early injuries at camp, Coach Adam Gase altered the schedule in the morning and also has moved back a date when the Green & White visit MetLife Stadium to simulate a gameday experience in a building without fans.
"We will have something to where we can go to the stadium and kind of test out that whole atmosphere out," Gase told reporters. "There is more than just on the field — the locker room, how are we using the press box, all that stuff. We have to go through all those procedures because it's different than what it's been in the past. We will get to a point where we are going to do that stuff and hopefully it is sooner than later. We have a date in pencil, but who knows if that changes."
With injuries piling up, the Jets continued to work on their conditioning before a pair of scheduled padded practices Thursday and Friday.
"We kind of changed up our schedule, going two practices and then today using our walk-through time, putting our guys in situational where we can get recovery, do some lifting and running, just keep building up as far as getting our guys in the kind of shape we need them in to continue in training camp and stay away from these injuries," Gase said. "With our guys being gone so long, obviously we've had a couple guys go out with soft-tissue injuries and we've just got to make sure that we minimize it as much as possible."
For the second consecutive workout, the Green & White had only seven players available at wide receiver. Rookie Denzel Mims, who watched most of the morning session next to WR coach Shawn Jefferson, is considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury and veteran Vyncint Smith is expected to miss five-to-eight weeks after core surgery.
"You saw him slowing down and then he didn't feel right and the next thing you know, he's having surgery," Gase said. "This is where we got to be next-man-up philosophy. We have to find something that's going to fill that role until he gets back."
It shouldn't be long before veteran wideout Chris Hogan joins the rotation. Hogan, 32, has 202 career catches and 2,677 receiving yards, was scheduled to get a physical on Tuesday.
"Hopefully we get him out there soon," Gase said. "It's hard to say because I don't know if any hiccups occur or anything like that when we go through the physical aspect."
See the Top Photos from Tuesday's Practice at Training Camp
Players who did not practice on Tuesday: WR Braxton Berrios (personal), ILB James Burgess (lower back), OL Cameron Clark (shoulder), CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), WR Denzel Mims (hamstring), CB Brian Poole (dehydration), WR Vyncint Smith (core), TE Ross Travis (groin) and DL Jabari Zuniga (quad). … When asked if a younger receiver had stood out in the absence of expected starters Breshad Perriman and Jamison Crowder, Coach Adam Gase pointed to Boston College product Jeff Smith. "I feel like he's really kind of come into his own at that position. He's a former quarterback and played receiver," he said of Smith, who spent the majority of last season on the practice squad. "You know when he came on as an undrafted guy and then when I watch him now — you can see he's got a good feel for what's going on. He's wired to separate and being a former quarterback, he understands probably a lot of things that other guys don't."… Both ILB Avery Williamson (knee) and TE Ryan Griffin (ankle), who are on the active PUP list, got some work in on the side Tuesday morning. Rookie CB Bryce Hall is on the reserve/COVID -19 list and he'll need to clear hurdles after that as well. Hall, a fifth-round pick out of Virginia, is recovering from a serious ankle injury he sustained last fall. "We have the COVID on top of the injury, so we have to kind of see where that takes us," Gase said.