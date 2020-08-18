Jets Practice Report: Game-Like Simulations Planned for MetLife Stadium

The Jets had a recovery day Tuesday, conducting a quick walk through without pads at One Jets Drive. Because of to a number of early injuries at camp, Coach Adam Gase altered the schedule in the morning and also has moved back a date when the Green & White visit MetLife Stadium to simulate a gameday experience in a building without fans.

"We will have something to where we can go to the stadium and kind of test out that whole atmosphere out," Gase told reporters. "There is more than just on the field — the locker room, how are we using the press box, all that stuff. We have to go through all those procedures because it's different than what it's been in the past. We will get to a point where we are going to do that stuff and hopefully it is sooner than later. We have a date in pencil, but who knows if that changes."

With injuries piling up, the Jets continued to work on their conditioning before a pair of scheduled padded practices Thursday and Friday.

"We kind of changed up our schedule, going two practices and then today using our walk-through time, putting our guys in situational where we can get recovery, do some lifting and running, just keep building up as far as getting our guys in the kind of shape we need them in to continue in training camp and stay away from these injuries," Gase said. "With our guys being gone so long, obviously we've had a couple guys go out with soft-tissue injuries and we've just got to make sure that we minimize it as much as possible."

For the second consecutive workout, the Green & White had only seven players available at wide receiver. Rookie Denzel Mims, who watched most of the morning session next to WR coach Shawn Jefferson, is considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury and veteran Vyncint Smith is expected to miss five-to-eight weeks after core surgery.

"You saw him slowing down and then he didn't feel right and the next thing you know, he's having surgery," Gase said. "This is where we got to be next-man-up philosophy. We have to find something that's going to fill that role until he gets back."

It shouldn't be long before veteran wideout Chris Hogan joins the rotation. Hogan, 32, has 202 career catches and 2,677 receiving yards, was scheduled to get a physical on Tuesday.