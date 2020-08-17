Jets Practice Report: 'Effort and Speed' Present in First Padded Practice

For the first time since Dec. 29, the Jets took the field with pads Monday and started to shake off the rust.

"We have a lot of things to clean up, keeping guys off the ground and making sure we practice the right way but at the same time playing physical," coach Adam Gase said. "It's obviously been the first time we've been in pads since December, but I did think the effort was there, the speed was there. We did a lot of good things as far as improvement. It was a short practice that was mandated through the NFL and NFLPA, the way they have this set up. Ninety minutes goes quick, but I do think we got some good work in. We have a lot of improvement to do."

The practice time will increase as laid out by the league and the players' association. The team will practice Tuesday-Thursday before an off day on Friday. On the field, the injury bug continues to bite. Linebacker James Burgess, who started 10 games for the Green & White last season and finished second on the team with 90 tackles, sustained a non-contact lower-back injury in individual drills.